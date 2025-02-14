They say too much of anything is good for nothing. When I first got into mechanical keyboards a few years ago, little did I know that I would someday be writing about my hobby turning into something compulsive. Mechanical keyboards have been one of the best sources of joy for me over the years, but my love for them has now turned into an obsession.

I started with a budget mechanical keyboard to test the waters, but things soon got out of hand as I wanted to experience more and better keyboards. Besides the logistical challenges of owning too many keyboards, I also find that I don't enjoy using one as much as I used to. And probably the worst part is that I have now turned into someone I used to make fun of — a keyboard snob.

Related 6 myths about mechanical keyboards that are no longer true Being a niche interest, some people still hold a lot of misconceptions about mechanical keyboards

5 I have bought too many keyboards

It seems you can have too many keyboards