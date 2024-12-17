A keyboard might be just another input device for many, but a highly personal and valued part of their PC setup for others. While many parts come together to determine how good a keyboard sounds and feels, the switch is perhaps one of the most important. Users typically have three kinds of keyboards to choose from, depending on the switch type: mechanical, magnetic (Hall effect), and optical.

The type of switch you choose decides not only the bulk of your typing experience, but also the kind of performance and features you can expect from your keyboard. Mechanical switches might be the most common, but optical and magnetic switches also have their place on the market, offering unique advantages to gamers and professionals alike.

Mechanical vs. magnetic vs. optical switches: how do they work?

Let's start by breaking down the physical differences between mechanical, magnetic, and optical switches. As the name suggests, a mechanical switch relies on physical contact between its internal components to register a keypress. When you press a key on a mechanical keyboard, the switch stem compresses the spring inside and makes contact with the metal leaves underneath, completing the circuit and actuating the respective key. On releasing the key, the switch returns to its original position, ready for actuation again.

Magnetic or Hall effect switches operate differently, utilizing the Hall effect phenomenon discovered in 1879 by Edwin Hall. Instead of completing an electrical circuit, Hall effect switches rely on changes in magnetic fields to register a keypress. Each magnetic switch has a magnet inside it, which, when the key is pressed, triggers a change in the Hall effect sensor present either in the lower part of the switch or on the PCB.

This action registers the respective key, detecting the varying strength in the magnetic field inside the switch. The recent explosion in the number of Hall effect keyboards on the market has been driven, in part, by the popularity of excellent models from brands like Wooting, Razer, and SteelSeries.

Optical switches are similar to mechanical switches in the sense that they have mechanical components inside them, but the process of actuation is completely different. As the name suggests, they utilize light to register a keypress. When you press an optical switch, it cuts off an infrared beam of light present inside the keyboard that triggers the actuation. When released, the beam of light is restored, and the switch is ready for actuation again. Keyboards with optical switches are not anything new, with brands like Razer and Roccat producing optical keyboards for many years now.

Typing experience, performance, and durability: which switch is right for you?

Knowing how each type of switch works is one thing, but before deciding which keyboard to buy, you also need to know the differences between mechanical, magnetic, and optical switches in terms of the typing experience, performance, and longevity. These differences might be subtle in some areas, but you probably already expect that, and are willing to invest the time and effort needed to understand them deeply before making your choice.

Typing sound and feel