Key Takeaways Mechrevo is launching the iMini Pro mini PC in the first half of 2024, featuring an Intel Meteor Lake CPU.

The Intel Core Ultra 5 125H chip in the iMini Pro has 14 cores, a base clock of 3.6 GHz, and a boost clock of 4.5 GHz.

A mini PC isn’t suitable in all situations, but it can be valuable if you’re looking to resolve specific issues. For instance, it might be exactly what you need if you want a PC exclusively for streaming purposes. It can also be beneficial if you’re looking to replace a large desktop with a smaller alternative, and you don’t want to compromise on features. Now, Mechrevo is planning to launch such a product in the first half of 2024, and it’s turning to Intel for its chip.

As originally noted by Geekbench, Mechrevo will debut its iMini Pro mini PC in 2024, and it will feature an Intel Meteor Lake CPU. Specifically, the company is going with an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H chip in a compact form to suit the PC. This CPU has 14 cores, consisting of four P-cores, eight E-cores, and two LP E-cores. It was developed on the Intel 4 process node, and it features 18 threads. The base clock of the CPU comes in at 3.6 GHz, and its boost clock is 4.5 GHz. In terms of L3 cache, you can expect a maximum of 18MB. Mechrevo’s mini PC could have a variation with a boost clock of 4.5 GHz. It will also feature a GPU, which is anticipated to have a 2200 MHz boost clock. Additional details on the mini PC’s CPU and its performance have not been confirmed. However, it will likely have the ability to reach higher power limits than what has been seen in previous models (via WCCF Tech).

Details on the pricing and retail availability of the iMini Pro have yet to be released. With the number of components it’s expected to include, it wouldn’t be shocking to see it start high, compared to competitors. That being said, the jury is still out in terms of its confirmed capabilities, so it may be worth waiting for initial reviews.