MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus smartphones are coming to India early next year

At the recent India Mobile Congress 2020 event, MediaTek announced that it would partner with popular smartphone OEMs to bring Dimensity 800U-powered mid-range 5G devices to the Indian market as early as next month. Now, the chipmaker has announced that it will also work with OEMs to bring Dimensity 1000 Plus-powered 5G flagships to India early next year.

For the unaware, the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus was first unveiled in May this year as a successor to the Dimensity 1000. Much like its predecessor, it’s built on a 7nm process, and it features the same 5G modem. However, it comes with a couple of key improvements that enhance 5G connectivity and improve overall performance. These include:

Intelligent 5G connectivity: MediaTek’s proprietary 5G UltraSave delivers advanced power-saving technologies to improve battery life. The built-in technology intelligently manages a device’s 5G connection so you can do more and charge your device less often, ensuring seamless connectivity.

Powerful display optimization: MediaTek MiraVision brings enhanced display technologies, such a resolution upscaling, enhanced HDR10+ playback, and AI picture quality. The chipset also supports 144Hz displays.

Triple-A gaming performance: MediaTek’s HyperEngine 2.0 game technology provides a more fluid, responsive, and reliable gaming experience with graphics to match.

Advanced and adaptive camera support: Flagship-class, HDR-native ISP supports up to quad-camera sensors and up to 64MP sensors.

As of now, MediaTek hasn’t revealed exactly which smartphone manufacturer will bring Dimensity 1000 Plus devices to the Indian market. However, since there aren’t many MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus devices in the market, we can make a reasonable assumption. The first MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus-powered devices in India could come from either Xiaomi, Realme, or Vivo. All three companies already offer devices featuring the chipset in the Chinese market, namely the Redmi K30 Ultra, Realme X7 Pro, and Vivo iQOO Z1. Since Realme has already started launching the Realme X7 Pro in other markets, it may be the first device to bring the Dimensity 1000 Plus to Indian shores.