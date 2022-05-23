MediaTek Dimensity 1050 is the company’s first chipset to combine mmWave 5G and sub-6GHz

MediaTek has expanded its mobile chipset portfolio with the launch of the Dimensity 1050. The main highlight of the Dimensity 1050 is that it’s the company’s first chipset to offer dual mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G connectivity. But otherwise, it’s just a lower specced version of the existing Dimensity 1100 SoC.

MediaTek Dimensity 1050: Specifications

Specifications MediaTek Dimensity 1050 CPU 2x Arm Cortex-A78 @ 2.5GHz

6x Arm Cortex-A55 @ ? GPU Arm Mali Mali-G710 GPU

MediaTek HyperEngine 5.0 Display Maximum On-Device Display support: FHD+ @ 144Hz Memory LPDDR5

UFS 3.1 ISP MediaTek Imagiq 760 ISP

Up to 108MP main camera

Dual HDR Video Capture Engine Modem Integrated multimode 5G/4G modem

mmWave + sub6Hz 5G support

4CC/3CC Carrier Aggregation Connectivity Bluetooth 5

Wi-Fi 6E 2×2

Beidou III-B1C GNSS support Manufacturing process 6nm-class

Built on a 6nm-class process, the MediaTek 1050 features an octa-core setup, employing two Arm Cortex-A78 performance cores clocked at 2.5GHz. MediaTek’s press material doesn’t mention anything about the efficiency cores, but it’s safe to assume the chipset is using Arm Cortex-A55 cores. The Arm Mali-G610 is in charge of gaming and graphics rendering, with MediaTek’s HyperEngine 5.0 suite providing additional optimization tools and features for better gaming performance.

The chipset supports Full HD+ displays with up to 144Hz refresh rate. In addition, support for hardware-accelerated AV1 video decoding, HDR10+ playback, and Dolby Vision is also on board.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1050 is the company’s first chipset to support seamless connectivity between mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G. That means OEMs won’t have to choose between supporting either mmWave or sub-6GHs; they can have the best of both worlds with the Dimensity 1050.

The chipset also offers 3CC carrier aggregation on the sub-6GHz (FR1) spectrum and 4CC carrier aggregation on the mmWave (FR2) spectrum, delivering up to 53% faster downlink speeds compared to LTE + mmWave aggregation. The MediaTek 1050 also supports Wi-Fi 6E and 2×2 MIMO antenna for superfast Wi-Fi connectivity.

The first smartphones running the MediaTek Dimensity 1050 are expected to arrive in Q3 2022.