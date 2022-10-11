MediaTek unveils the Dimensity 1080 chipset with upgraded camera support

If you’re looking to pick up a mid-range smartphone these days, there’s a decent chance it’ll have a MediaTek chipset. The company has been pumping out some top-tier chipsets across a whole of products (including, even, the high-end), and it’s not slowing down. The MediaTek Dimensity 1080 is now here, and it builds on the company’s Dimensity 920 released last year.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1080 is fabricated on TSMC’s N6 6nm manufacturing node and offers some key improvements over the Dimensity 920. It has an octa-core CPU, with two ARM Cortex-A78 cores clocked at up to 2.6GHz and six ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 2GHz. The GPU is an Arm Mali G68. It also supports LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage modules. Its Image Signal Processor (ISP) supports 4K HDR video encoding, quad-camera concurrency, and up to 200MP image capture with zero shutter lag.

“Continuing MediaTek’s legacy of optimizing power and performance, the Dimensity 1080 offers a full suite of advanced features that challenge expectations about what a 5G smartphone can do,” said CH Chen, Deputy General Manager of Wireless Communications Business Unit at MediaTek. “This new chipset is designed to further enhance many of the functions that made its predecessor great, including processing power, camera and video quality, and time to market for manufacturers.”

MediaTek says that smartphones powered by the 5G chipset will be available in Q4 of 2022. The company notes that the chipset shares some of the same hardware and software as the Dimensity 920 so that companies can accelerate their time to market with this chip. It seems that the biggest changes are a clock speed bump and some improvements to the ISP, though those are always welcome. No matter what though, this chipset will be a nice little bump in performance for mid-range smartphones that are launching later this year.