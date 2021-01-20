MediaTek launches the Dimensity 1100 and 1200 chips for flagship 5G phones

When talking about flagship SoCs a few years ago, one would usually focus on offerings from Qualcomm Snapdragon, Samsung Exynos, and Huawei HiSilicon Kirin, for the most part. MediaTek was part of the flagship conversation years ago with its Helio X series, but there was a lot to be desired on that end. The company tried to make amends with the new MediaTek Dimensity 1000 launched in November 2019, and followed up with the Dimensity 1000 Plus in May 2020. It’s a new year now, and the Taiwanese company is back with two top-tier SoCs. Meet the new MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and MediaTek Dimensity 1100.

MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1100: Specifications

Specifications Dimensity 1200 Dimensity 1100 Process TSMC 6nm TSMC 6nm CPU 1x Cortex-A78 @ 3.0GHz +

3x Cortex-A78 @ 2.6GHz +

4x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0GHz 4x Cortex-A78 @ 2.6GHz +

4x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0GHz GPU ARM Mali G77 MC9 ARM Mali G77 MC9 Memory 4x LP4x @ 2133MHz PoP

2-lane uFS 3.1 4x LP4x @ 2133MHz PoP

2-lane uFS 3.1 Camera Supports: 200MP single camera, or

32MP + 16MP dual camera Supports: 108MP single camera, or

32MP + 16MP dual camera AI APU 3.0 (+10% performance improvement) APU 3.0 Video Decoding 4K 60fps, 10-bit, AV1 4K 60fps, 10-bit, AV1 Video Encoding 4K 60fps, 10-bit 4K 60fps, 10-bit Display Supports: QHD+ @ 90Hz, or

FHD+ @ 168Hz Supports: QHD+ @ 90Hz, or

FHD+ @ 144Hz Connectivity Wi-Fi 6

GNSS L1 + L5

Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 6

GNSS L1 + L5

Bluetooth 5.2 Modem Sub-6GHz 2CC

5G + 5G DSDS Sub-6GHz 2CC

5G + 5G DSDS

The MediaTek Dimensity 1100 and Dimensity 1200 pick off where the Dimensity 1000 Plus left, giving us updated options at the top end. While a lot of users and reviewers alike still do not consider these at the top of the helm in the world of smartphone SoCs, these premium SoCs are quite a good fit for devices in the upper mid-range, if not flagships.

For starters, both of these new chips are fabricated on TSMC’s 6nm process, an upgrade from the 7nm process from the Dimensity 1000 Plus. Both feature an integrated 5G modem which supports 5G NSA and SA modes, 5G carrier aggregation (2cc) across FDD and TDD, Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), Dual SIM Dual Standby 5G, and VoNR support. There is also 5G HSR mode and 5G Elevator mode for more reliable 5G connection across networks.

Both, the Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1100 feature an octa-core SoC, but there is a slight difference between them. The higher-end 1200 features a “prime” Cortex-A78 core clocked up to 3GHz, while the other three performance cores are Cortex-A78 cores clocked up to 2.6GHz. The Dimensity 1100 features four of these performance cores, instead of a 1x prime + 3x performance setup. The other four cores on both of these SoCs are Cortex-A55 clocked at up to 2.0GHz. On the GPU end, both come with a nine core ARM Mali-G77 GPU, supporting MediaTek’s HyperEngine 3.0 gaming technologies. This includes 5G call and data concurrency support, as well as a multi-touch boost for increased touchscreen responsiveness. The complete combination also allows support for ray tracing in games and AR apps, and it also supports super hotspot power savings.

For support on displays, the Dimensity 1200 supports an astounding 168Hz refresh rate at FHD+ resolution, while the Dimensity 1100 reels it in with “just” 144Hz at FHD+ resolution. At QHD+, both cap out at a still respectable 90Hz. Both the chips also support HDR10+ video playback and hardware-accelerated AV1 video decoding.

Both the new chips also support Bluetooth 5.2, as well as ultra-low latency true wireless stereo audio and LC3 encoding for higher-quality and lower latency streaming for music on TWS earbuds.

The Dimensity 1200 has another trick up its sleeve. The penta-core ISP on the SoC supports up to 200MP image sensors (single), or up to 32MP + 16MP image sensors (dual). It also boasts of staggered 4K HDR video capture for greater dynamic range. The Dimensity 1100’s penta-core ISP supports up to 108MP image sensor (single), or up to 32MP + 16MP image sensors (dual). Both of them do support AI camera features such as AI Panorama Night Shot, AI Multi-Person Bokeh, AI Noise Reduction, HDR capabilities, and AI-enhanced video playback features such as AI SDR-to-HDR.

Wrapping up the package is the new hexa-core AI Processor called the MediaTek APU 3.0 for AI computing, with an enhanced task scheduler to reduce latency and improve power efficiency. The one on the Dimensity 1200 has a 10% performance advantage over the one on the Dimensity 1100.

Availability

The first devices with the new MediaTek Dimensity 1100 and Dimensity 1200 chips are coming to market at the end of Q1 2021. Xiaomi, Vivo, OPPO, and Realme have expressed interest in these new chips, so we can look forward to some exciting smartphones in the mid and upper-mid ranges.