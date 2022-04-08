MediaTek Dimensity 1300 launched, expected to debut in OnePlus Nord 2T

The MediaTek Dimensity 1300 has been launched without so much as a peep from the company, and it’s a 5G-enabled chipset that’s tipped to power the mid-cycle refresh OnePlus Nord 2T. It’s fabricated on TSMC’s 6nm process and packs eight cores. Four of those cores are Cortex-A78 cores, with one “Ultra” core clocked at 3GHz, and three “Super” cores clocked at 2.6GHz. The other four cores are Cortex-A55 efficiency cores, and those are clocked up to 2GHz. The graphics processor is a 9-core Arm Mali-G77 MC9.

Specifications MediaTek Dimensity 1300 Fabrication process TSMC 6nm CPU 1x Cortex-A78 @ 3.0GHz

3x Cortex-A78 @ 2.6GHz

4x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0GHz GPU ARM Mali G77 MC9 Memory LPDDR4x @ 4266MHz

UFS 3.1 Camera 200MP single camera, or

32MP + 16MP dual camera AI APU 3.0 Video decoding H.264, H.265 / HEVC Video encoding H.264, H.265 / HEVC, VP-9, AV1 Display FHD+ @ 168Hz Connectivity Wi-Fi 6

GNSS L1 + L5

Bluetooth 5.2 Modem Sub-6GHz 2CC

5G + 5G DSDS

The MediaTek Dimensity 1300 seems basically identical to the MediaTek Dimensity 1200, and we’ve reached out to MediaTek to confirm what the differences are. For now, though, we can say that at the very least it should pack all of the same performance as the already-excellent MediaTek Dimensity 1200.

The Dimensity 1300 features a “prime” Cortex-A78 core clocked up to 3GHz, while the other three performance cores are Cortex-A78 cores clocked up to 2.6GHz. The other four cores on this SoC are made up of a Cortex-A55 clocked at up to 2.0GHz. On the GPU end, it comes with a nine-core ARM Mali-G77 GPU, supporting MediaTek’s HyperEngine 5.0 gaming technology, an upgrade over what the Dimensity 1200 has. MediaTek says HyperBoost 5.0 features AI-VRS graphics enhancement, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Hybrid 2.0, and Bluetooth LE Audio technology support.

Not only that but HyperBoost 5.0 also includes the advancements of 3.0 that debuted in the Dimensity 1200. This includes 5G call and data concurrency support, as well as a multi-touch boost for increased touchscreen responsiveness. The complete combination also allows support for ray tracing in games and AR apps, and it also supports super hotspot power savings. We have been unable to spot any other major changes aside from the upgrade to HyperBoost 5.0.

We’ve reached out to MediaTek to confirm if there are any other changes to the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 aside from the upgrade to HyperBoost 5.0 and will update this article if we hear back.

