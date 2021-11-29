MediaTek Dimensity 7000 tipped to feature Cortex-A78 CPU and Mali-G510 GPU

MediaTek made headlines when it unveiled its 4nm flagship Dimensity 9000 chipset a couple of weeks ago. The Dimensity 9000 is the world’s first chipset to be built on TSMC’s 4nm process node and is also the first to feature Arm’s v9 architecture and Cortex-X2 core. However, that’s not the only chipset that the Taiwanese chipmaker is working on.

Last week, Lu Weibing, General Manager of Redmi brand, teased a new Mediatek silicone called the Dimensity 7000. While we didn’t know much about the chipset at the time, well-known Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station (via Android Authority) has revealed some of the alleged specs of the upcoming chip.

As per the tipster, the Dimensity 7000 will be built on TSMC’s 5nm process and feature an octa-core CPU setup, featuring four performance Cortex-A78 cores running at 2.75GHz and four efficiency Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. The chipset is tipped to pack Arm’s Mali-G510 MC6 GPU which was announced earlier this year. The Mali-G510 succeeds the Mali G57 and promises to offer up to 100% performance boost and 22% improved efficiency over its predecessor. Other technical details of the Dimensity 7000 aren’t known at this point.

From the specifications, it looks like the Dimensity 7000 is geared towards mid-range offerings rather than flagships. It will likely go head to head against the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G. For reference, the Snapdragon 778G is built on TSMC’s 6nm process and features an octa-core CPU setup consisting of four Cortex-A78-based Kryo clocked at 2.4GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores running at 1.8GGHz. It packs Adreno 642L GPU which claims to provide up to 40% higher performance over the Adreno 620.

There’s no word on when Dimensity 7000 will be revealed. MediaTek, for its part, hasn’t officially revealed anything about the chipset either. In any case, we’re not holding our breath for smartphones with the Dimensity 7000 chipset to hit the market before 2022.