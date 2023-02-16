MediaTek has been broadening its aims in the chipset world in recent years through its Dimensity lineup, and with impeccable results. The company arguably beat out Qualcomm with its Dimensity 9000+ last year and still managed to maintain its own against Qualcomm's own next-generation offering, too. That was thanks to a mixture of performance capability and efficiency. Now the company is launching another mid-range chipset that boasts power savings alongside a focus on both gaming and photography.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7200 is built on TSMC's N4P process, the same used in the Dimensity 9200 series and an improvement over the Dimensity 9000. It packs two Cortex-A715 cores with a peak frequency of 2.8GHz and six Cortex-A510 cores. Alongside that, the Mali G610 MC4 GPU handles visuals, which is a GPU quite similar to the G710 found in the Dimensity 9000, though with fewer shader cores. It can power a full HD display up to 144Hz, while also supporting HDR10+, CUVA HDR, and Dolby HDR. MediaTek's HyperEngine 5.0 allows for AI-based Variable Rate Shading, and UFS 3.1 storage is here for fast loading, too.

MediaTek says that this chipset makes use of a 14-bit HDR ISP that supports 4K HDR video capture, while also supporting a main camera of up to 200MP. and can even take in two video streams up to full HD each. Thanks to the included APU, there are a number of AI-powered camera enhancements, too, such as real-time portrait beautification.

Finally, the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 supports 5G sub-6GHz with up to 4.7Gbps downlink. It supports 2CC Carrier Aggregation alongside Dual 5G SIM, while also supporting both triband Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

This chipset will be arriving in globally-released 5G smartphones in the first quarter of 2023, though none have been announced just yet. Regardless, this looks like a pretty exciting chipset, and we're looking forward to the devices that it launches in!