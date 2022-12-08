After unveiling the Dimensity 9200 early last month, MediaTek is back with another flagship SoC for smartphones. Like the Dimensity 9200, the all-new Dimensity 8200 is a 4nm chip featuring an octa-core CPU, but it's not as powerful as the former and lacks a couple of premium features. As such, the Dimensity 8200 will power a new range of affordable flagships that will soon hit the market.

MediaTek Dimensity 8200: Specifications

Specifications MediaTek Dimensity 8200 CPU 1x Arm Cortex-A78 @3.1GHz

3x Arm Cortex-A78 @3.0GHz

4x Arm Cortex-A55 @2.0GHz GPU Arm Mali-G610 MC6 Display MediaTek MiraVision 785

FHD+ @ up to 180Hz

WQHD @ up to 120Hz

MediaTek intelligent Display Sync 2.0

4K AV1 Video Decoding AI MediaTek APU 580 Memory Quad-channel LPDDR5 ISP MediaTek Imagiq 785

14-bit HDR ISP

Up to 320MP Primary Camera

Triple camera, dual exposure HDR videography

4K60 Video Capture Modem 3GPP Release 16 5G Modem

MediaTek UltraSave 2.0

3CC Carrier Aggregation (200MHz) 5G sub-6GHz Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 6E 2x2

Wi-Fi/Bluetooth hybrid coexistence design Manufacturing process TSMC N4 (4nm-class)

MediaTek Dimensity 8200: Design

Instead of Arm's latest Cortex-X3 and Cortex-A715 cores, the Dimensity 8200's octa-core CPU packs a Cortex-A78 prime core clocked at 3.1GHz, three Cortex-A78 performance cores clocked at 3.0GHz, and four Cortex-A55 efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz. The CPU is paired with an Arm Mali-G610 MC6 GPU, which supports FHD+ display at up to 180Hz and WQHD displays at up to 120Hz.

The Dimensity 8200 also packs MediaTek's Imagiq 785, a 14-bit HDR ISP that offers support for up to 320MP primary cameras, 4K 60Hz video capture, triple camera setups, and dual exposure HDR videography. In addition, the chipset features MediaTek's APU 580 for AI processing, 4K AV1 video decoding support, a 3GPP Release 16 5G model with sub-5GHz connevitiy, Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio, and Wi-Fi 6E. Other noteworthy features include quad-channel LPDDR5 RAM support and UFS 3.1 storage support.

Availability

MediaTek says devices featuring the new Dimensity 8200 SoC will hit global markets starting this month, but the company has not shared names of any OEM partners yet. Stay tuned to our coverage to be among the first to know when a Dimensity 9200 smartphone hits the shelves.