After unveiling the Dimensity 9200 early last month, MediaTek is back with another flagship SoC for smartphones. Like the Dimensity 9200, the all-new Dimensity 8200 is a 4nm chip featuring an octa-core CPU, but it's not as powerful as the former and lacks a couple of premium features. As such, the Dimensity 8200 will power a new range of affordable flagships that will soon hit the market.
MediaTek Dimensity 8200: Specifications
|
Specifications
MediaTek Dimensity 8200
|
CPU
|
GPU
Arm Mali-G610 MC6
|
Display
|
AI
MediaTek APU 580
|
Memory
Quad-channel LPDDR5
|
ISP
|
Modem
|
Connectivity
|
Manufacturing process
TSMC N4 (4nm-class)
MediaTek Dimensity 8200: Design
Instead of Arm's latest Cortex-X3 and Cortex-A715 cores, the Dimensity 8200's octa-core CPU packs a Cortex-A78 prime core clocked at 3.1GHz, three Cortex-A78 performance cores clocked at 3.0GHz, and four Cortex-A55 efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz. The CPU is paired with an Arm Mali-G610 MC6 GPU, which supports FHD+ display at up to 180Hz and WQHD displays at up to 120Hz.
The Dimensity 8200 also packs MediaTek's Imagiq 785, a 14-bit HDR ISP that offers support for up to 320MP primary cameras, 4K 60Hz video capture, triple camera setups, and dual exposure HDR videography. In addition, the chipset features MediaTek's APU 580 for AI processing, 4K AV1 video decoding support, a 3GPP Release 16 5G model with sub-5GHz connevitiy, Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio, and Wi-Fi 6E. Other noteworthy features include quad-channel LPDDR5 RAM support and UFS 3.1 storage support.
Availability
MediaTek says devices featuring the new Dimensity 8200 SoC will hit global markets starting this month, but the company has not shared names of any OEM partners yet. Stay tuned to our coverage to be among the first to know when a Dimensity 9200 smartphone hits the shelves.