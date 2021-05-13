MediaTek’s new Dimensity 900 chip will power upper mid-range 5G phones

Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer MediaTek launched its first 5G SoC, the Dimensity 1000, in November 2019. Since then, the company has launched several chips in its 5G-capable Dimensity series for phones across various price points. Earlier this year, the company launched two more Dimensity series chips for flagship 5G devices — the Dimensity 1100 and the Dimensity 1200. And now, the company has unveiled a new chip for upper mid-range 5G phones — the Dimensity 900.

MediaTek Dimensity 900: Specifications

Specification MediaTek Dimensity 900 Process TSMC 6nm CPU 2x ARM Cortex-A78 @up to 2.4GHz

6x ARM Cortex-A55 @up to 2GHz GPU ARM Mali-G68 MC4 Memory LPDDR5/LPDDR4x

UFS 3.1/UFS 2.2 Camera Max camera ISP: 108MP, 20MP + 20MP

Max video capture resolution: 3840 x 2160

Camera features: Hardware video HDR, 3X HDR-ISP, MFNR, 3DNR, AINR, Hardware Depth Engine, Warping Engine AI Third-gen MediaTek APU Video Encoding H.264, H.265 / HEVC Video Playback H.264, H.265 / HEVC, MPEG-1/2/4, VP-9, AV1 Display Max display resolution: 2520 x 1080

Max refresh rate: 120Hz

MediaTek MiraVision HDR Video Connectivity Cellular: 2G / 3G / 4G / 5G Multi-Mode, 4G Carrier Aggregation (CA), 5G Carrier Aggregation (CA), EDGE, 4G FDD / TDD, 5G FDD / TDD, GSM, TD-SCDMA, WDCDMA

Wi-Fi 6 (2X2 MIMO)

Bluetooth 5.2

Multi-GNSS L1+L5 Modem 5G NR sub-6GHz

Much like the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 and Dimensity 1200 from earlier this year, the new Dimensity 900 chip is fabricated on TSMC’s 6nm process. It features an integrated 5G modem that supports 5G NSA and SA modes, 5G carrier aggregation (FDD/TDD), Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), and VoNR support.

The MediaTek Dimensity 900 features an octa-core CPU, consisting of two ARM Cortex-A78 prime cores clocked up to 2.4GHz, and six Cortex-A55 performance cores clocked up to 2GHz. For graphically intensive tasks, the chip features an ARM Mali-G68 GPU. The chip supports both LPDDR5 and LPDDR4x memory, as well as UFS 3.1 and UFS 2.2 storage, which should give OEMs more flexibility to offer a wider range of phones across various price points.

On the display front, the Dimensity 900 supports a max display resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels and a max refresh rate of 120Hz. The chip also features an independent APU to support a wide variety of AI applications. As far as photography is concerned, MediaTek’s new mid-range chip supports the latest 108MP sensors. It offers a hardware-accelerated 4K HDR video recording engine with flagship-grade noise reduction (3DNR + MFNR) and single-camera AI-bokeh support.

On top of this, the SoC comes with a few premium features, some of which were previously limited to flagship MediaTek chips. These include MediaTek’s Imagiq 5.0 ISP, MiraVision, AI-camera enhancements, Wi-Fi 6 support, and support for MediaTek’s HyperEngine gaming engine. You can learn more about the new Dimensity series chip by following this link.

Availability

MediaTek has revealed that devices featuring the new Dimensity 900 chip should hit the shelves in Q2 2021. Since the Dimensity 900 is a mid-range 5G chip that offers some premium features, we can’t wait to see how OEMs utilize its capabilities on upcoming devices.