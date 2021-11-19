Upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 9000 devices will feature Micron’s new LPDDR5X DRAM

Earlier this month, Samsung announced the world’s first LPDDR5X DRAM for mobile devices. Now, rival Micron has announced that it’s the first company to validate its LPDDR5X DRAM module in partnership with MediaTek. At the second annual MediaTek Executive Summit, Micron revealed that it has sampled and validated its new LPDDR5X DRAM module for MediaTek’s all-new Dimensity 9000 flagship chipset.

In a press release on the matter, Micron claims that it’s the first semiconductor company to sample and validate LPDDR5X DRAM, and it has already shipped the first batch. The company also reveals that samples of the new memory module for smartphones support data rates of up to 8.533 Gbps, making it up to 33% faster than LPDDR5 modules.

Talking about Micron’s new LPDDR5X memory, JC Hsu, CVP and GM of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit, said, “Our mobile customers are increasingly demanding higher bandwidth to support complex, data-hungry applications built for the 5G era. With its superfast mobile memory, Micron’s LPDDR5X squarely meets this challenge for flagship devices. The Dimensity 9000 will be the first to support this critical advancement of LPDDR5X, giving carriers and device-makers the capabilities they need to deliver incredible 5G experiences at the flagship tier.”

In case you missed our previous coverage, MediaTek’s new Dimensity 9000 5G is a 4nm flagship chip that features an ARM Cortex-X2 prime core clocked at 3GHz, three ARM Cortex-A710 cores clocked at 2.85GHz, and four ARM Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. For graphically intensive tasks, the chip packs an ARM Mali-G710 GPU. It also sports an integrated 5G modem, Bluetooth 5.3 support, Wi-Fi 6E support, and an 18-bit HDR ISP.

The first smartphones featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip will hit the shelves towards the end of Q1 2022. The devices will likely feature Micron’s new LPDDR5X DRAM chips. For more information about the MediaTek Dimensity 9000, check out our announcement post.