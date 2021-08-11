MediaTek’s Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 810 chips are aimed at mid-range 5G smartphones

Taiwanese chip design firm MediaTek today launched two new products in its Dimensity lineup of mobile SoCs: the Dimensity 920 and the Dimensity 810. The MediaTek Dimensity family of SoCs is comprised of numerous chips designed for mobile devices, and they all feature integrated 5G modems. The latest additions to the Dimensity family are no different and simply provide smartphone makers another cost-effective option to ship 5G devices priced in the mid-range segment.

MediaTek Dimensity 920

The more powerful of the two chips announced today — the MediaTek Dimensity 920 — is fabricated on a 6nm manufacturing node and offers a 9% boost in gaming performance compared to the chip it’s succeeding: the Dimensity 900. The chip has an octa-core CPU, with multiple ARM Cortex-A78 cores clocked at up to 2.5GHz. The chip also supports LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage modules. Its Image Signal Processor (ISP) supports 4K HDR video encoding, quad-camera concurrency, and up to 108MP image capture with zero shutter lag.

In comparison, the MediaTek Dimensity 900 featured 2x ARM Cortex-A78 cores clocked at up to 2.4GHz plus 6x ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 2GHz. Its GPU was ARM’s Mali-G68 with four cores.

For cellular connectivity, the Dimensity 920’s integrated 5G modem supports dual 5G SIM, dual VoNR (Voice over New Radio), up to 2CC carrier aggregation, and both SA and NSA networking. Other connectivity features include support for 2×2 MIMO Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and multi-GNSS for navigation.

In its press release, MediaTek also touts several of its proprietary technologies that are supported by the Dimensity 920. These include the company’s “Smart Adaptive Displays” tech which allows for the adjustment of the display refresh rate based on game or UI activity, “5G UltraSave” for improved power efficiency when 5G networking is active, and “HyperEngine 3.0” which, in conjunction with 5G call and data concurrency as well as unspecified connection enhancements and a “Super Hotspot” technology, promises to improve gaming performance.

MediaTek Dimensity 810

MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 chipset is a modest upgrade over the Dimensity 800 it’s succeeding. Featuring 4x ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked at up to 2.4GHz and 4x ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 2GHz, the Dimensity 810 is not much faster than the Dimensity 800, which had four A76 cores clocked at up to 2.0GHz. The Dimensity 810 is aimed at cheaper mid-range 5G phones, though, so this CPU setup is to be expected. The chip supports LPDDR4X memory and UFS storage, and it can handle displays with refresh rates and resolutions up to 120Hz and FHD.

Like the Dimensity 920, the Dimensity 810 is fabricated on a 6nm manufacturing node. Its ISP supports features such as MFNR and MCTF, dual camera concurrency, up to 64MP cameras, and several real-time camera effects like bokeh and AI color thanks to a collaboration with Arcsoft. The chip supports MediaTek’s last-gen HyperEngine 2.0 suite of gaming tech as well as the company’s other networking features.

The Dimensity 810’s integrated 5G modem supports up to 2CC carrier aggregation, mixed duplex FDD + TDD CA, dual 5G SIM, and VoNR.

MediaTek says the Dimensity 810 and Dimensity 920 will ship in smartphones later this year in Q3.