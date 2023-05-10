Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Last year, MediaTek debuted the Dimensity 9200, the company's latest flagship chipset that powers the likes of the Vivo X90 Pro. Since then, we haven't seen many other devices released with it, but that may soon change. MediaTek has now announced the Dimensity 9200+, and it's said to be coming to devices later this month.

The Dimensity 9200 is an octa-core chipset that launched with Arm's Cortex-X3 prime core paired with three Cortex-A715 cores, four Cortex A510R cores, and a Mali G715 GPU. It also had the company's 6th generation APU (APU 690) and the company's Imagiq 890 ISP. As we've come to expect from these "Plus" chipsets, the Dimensity 9200+ is very much the same chipset but with some higher clock speeds.

MediaTek Dimensity 9200+: Specifications

Specifications

MediaTek Dimensity 9200+

MediaTek Dimensity 9200

CPU

  • 1x Arm Cortex-X3 @ 3.35GHz
  • 3x Arm Cortex-A715 @ 3GHz
  • 4x Arm Cortex-A510 @ 2GHz

  • 1x Arm Cortex-X3 @ 3.05GHz
  • 3x Arm Cortex-A715 @ 2.85GHz
  • 4x Arm Cortex-A510 @ 1.8GHz

GPU

  • Arm Immortalis G715 GPU (17% boost)
  • Raytracing

  • Arm Immortalis G715 GPU
  • Raytracing

Display

  • Maximum On-Device Display support: FHD+ @ 240Hz
  • WHQD up to 144Hz
  • 5K (2.5kx2) up to 60Hz

  • Maximum On-Device Display support: FHD+ @ 240Hz
  • WHQD up to 144Hz
  • 5K (2.5kx2) up to 60Hz

AI

  • 6th Gen APU (APU 690)
  • 35% faster performance in ETHZ5.0 benchmark over 5th gen

  • 6th Gen APU (APU 690)
  • 35% faster performance in ETHZ5.0 benchmark over 5th gen

Memory

  • LPDDR5X (8533Mbps)

  • LPDDR5X (8533Mbps)

ISP

  • 18-bit HDR ISP
  • 4K HDR video on 3 cameras simultaneously
  • Native RGBW sensor support
  • Up to 12.5% power savings recording 8K with EIS

  • 18-bit HDR ISP
  • 4K HDR video on 3 cameras simultaneously
  • Native RGBW sensor support
  • Up to 12.5% power savings recording 8K with EIS

Modem

  • Sub-6GHz + mmWave ready
  • Throughput: 7.9Gbps
  • 4CC Carrier Aggregation
  • 8CC mmWave
  • MediaTek 5G UltraSve 3.0

  • Sub-6GHz + mmWave ready
  • Throughput: 7.9Gbps
  • 4CC Carrier Aggregation
  • 8CC mmWave
  • MediaTek 5G UltraSve 3.0

Connectivity

  • Bluetooth 5.3
  • Wi-Fi 7 up to 65 Gbps
  • Wireless Stereo Audio

  • Bluetooth 5.3
  • Wi-Fi 7 up to 65 Gbps
  • Wireless Stereo Audio

Manufacturing process

  • TSMC's N4P 2nd Gen 4nm process

  • TSMC's N4P 2nd Gen 4nm process

As you can see from the above, there aren't many changes to the Dimensity 9200+. It's basically just a clock speed boost in the CPU and GPU and not much else, though that's par for the course when it comes to mid-cycle upgrades like these.

MediaTek didn't share any details about what percentage improvements we should see, aside from a 17% improvement in graphics performance. The differences are very unlikely to be noticeable in day-to-day usage, though they may be more impactful to people who use their smartphones for mobile gaming.

The company says that the first devices to launch with this chipset will arrive later this month, so we'll likely be hearing about them very soon. Competition has been heating up though, and the Dimensity 9200 was a formidable competitor against the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.