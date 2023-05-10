Last year, MediaTek debuted the Dimensity 9200, the company's latest flagship chipset that powers the likes of the Vivo X90 Pro. Since then, we haven't seen many other devices released with it, but that may soon change. MediaTek has now announced the Dimensity 9200+, and it's said to be coming to devices later this month.
The Dimensity 9200 is an octa-core chipset that launched with Arm's Cortex-X3 prime core paired with three Cortex-A715 cores, four Cortex A510R cores, and a Mali G715 GPU. It also had the company's 6th generation APU (APU 690) and the company's Imagiq 890 ISP. As we've come to expect from these "Plus" chipsets, the Dimensity 9200+ is very much the same chipset but with some higher clock speeds.
MediaTek Dimensity 9200+: Specifications
As you can see from the above, there aren't many changes to the Dimensity 9200+. It's basically just a clock speed boost in the CPU and GPU and not much else, though that's par for the course when it comes to mid-cycle upgrades like these.
MediaTek didn't share any details about what percentage improvements we should see, aside from a 17% improvement in graphics performance. The differences are very unlikely to be noticeable in day-to-day usage, though they may be more impactful to people who use their smartphones for mobile gaming.
The company says that the first devices to launch with this chipset will arrive later this month, so we'll likely be hearing about them very soon. Competition has been heating up though, and the Dimensity 9200 was a formidable competitor against the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.