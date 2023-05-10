Last year, MediaTek debuted the Dimensity 9200, the company's latest flagship chipset that powers the likes of the Vivo X90 Pro. Since then, we haven't seen many other devices released with it, but that may soon change. MediaTek has now announced the Dimensity 9200+, and it's said to be coming to devices later this month.

The Dimensity 9200 is an octa-core chipset that launched with Arm's Cortex-X3 prime core paired with three Cortex-A715 cores, four Cortex A510R cores, and a Mali G715 GPU. It also had the company's 6th generation APU (APU 690) and the company's Imagiq 890 ISP. As we've come to expect from these "Plus" chipsets, the Dimensity 9200+ is very much the same chipset but with some higher clock speeds.

MediaTek Dimensity 9200+: Specifications

Specifications MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ MediaTek Dimensity 9200 CPU 1x Arm Cortex-X3 @ 3.35GHz

3x Arm Cortex-A715 @ 3GHz

4x Arm Cortex-A510 @ 2GHz 1x Arm Cortex-X3 @ 3.05GHz

3x Arm Cortex-A715 @ 2.85GHz

4x Arm Cortex-A510 @ 1.8GHz GPU Arm Immortalis G715 GPU (17% boost)

Raytracing Arm Immortalis G715 GPU

Raytracing Display Maximum On-Device Display support: FHD+ @ 240Hz

WHQD up to 144Hz

5K (2.5kx2) up to 60Hz Maximum On-Device Display support: FHD+ @ 240Hz

WHQD up to 144Hz

5K (2.5kx2) up to 60Hz AI 6th Gen APU (APU 690)

35% faster performance in ETHZ5.0 benchmark over 5th gen 6th Gen APU (APU 690)

35% faster performance in ETHZ5.0 benchmark over 5th gen Memory LPDDR5X (8533Mbps) LPDDR5X (8533Mbps) ISP 18-bit HDR ISP

4K HDR video on 3 cameras simultaneously

Native RGBW sensor support

Up to 12.5% power savings recording 8K with EIS 18-bit HDR ISP

4K HDR video on 3 cameras simultaneously

Native RGBW sensor support

Up to 12.5% power savings recording 8K with EIS Modem Sub-6GHz + mmWave ready

Throughput: 7.9Gbps

4CC Carrier Aggregation

8CC mmWave

MediaTek 5G UltraSve 3.0 Sub-6GHz + mmWave ready

Throughput: 7.9Gbps

4CC Carrier Aggregation

8CC mmWave

MediaTek 5G UltraSve 3.0 Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 7 up to 65 Gbps

Wireless Stereo Audio Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 7 up to 65 Gbps

Wireless Stereo Audio Manufacturing process TSMC's N4P 2nd Gen 4nm process TSMC's N4P 2nd Gen 4nm process

As you can see from the above, there aren't many changes to the Dimensity 9200+. It's basically just a clock speed boost in the CPU and GPU and not much else, though that's par for the course when it comes to mid-cycle upgrades like these.

MediaTek didn't share any details about what percentage improvements we should see, aside from a 17% improvement in graphics performance. The differences are very unlikely to be noticeable in day-to-day usage, though they may be more impactful to people who use their smartphones for mobile gaming.

The company says that the first devices to launch with this chipset will arrive later this month, so we'll likely be hearing about them very soon. Competition has been heating up though, and the Dimensity 9200 was a formidable competitor against the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.