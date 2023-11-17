Key Takeaways MediaTek has announced two new Wi-Fi 7 products - Filogic 860 and Filogic 360 - which offer improved connectivity and high speeds up to 2.9Gbps.

Filogic 860 is an advanced Wi-Fi 7 solution with a low-power design, serving as an access point, router, and mesh node, supporting up to 7.2Gbps speeds.

These second-generation Wi-Fi 7 products from MediaTek show a huge leap for Wi-Fi technology, providing faster speeds than Wi-Fi 6 and promising up to 46Gbps bandwidth in the future.

MediaTek has just announced two new Wi-Fi 7 products, the MediaTek Filogic 860 and Filogic 360. The former is a chipset for network devices, while the latter is a modem for client devices, such as laptops and smartphones.

The MediaTek Filogic 360 comes with Wi-Fi 7 2x2 support and dual Bluetooth 5.4 cores to help ensure the best connectivity. In terms of Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, you can count on triple-band support with speeds up to a whopping 2.9Gbps. It also supports channel bandwidth up to 160MHz, and it features Filogic Xtra range, offering improved connectivity when you're further away from an access point.

On the Bluetooth side, there's support for Bluetooth LE Audio with an integrated DSP that supports the LC3 codec. MediaTek also says it's using advanced technology to ensure that the Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth signals can coexist without interference, even if both are operating on the 2.4GHz band.

As for the Filogic 860, it's an advanced Wi-Fi 7 solution using a 6nm low-power design. MediaTek is promising a complete platform that can serve as an access point, router, and mesh node. It supports Single-MAC MLO and all the Wi-Fi 7 technologies you'd expect, with support for up to 7.2Gbps speeds. It supports dual-band, dual-concurrent connectivity. It also supports Filogic Xtra range technology, delivering expanded coverage using an extra antenna.

The Filogic 860 features a triple-core Arm Cortex-A73 processor, which can power advanced tunneling and security features for enterprise users, as well as for service providers.

MediaTek says it's sampling these products to customers now and expects mass production to begin by mid-2024. These are MediaTek's second-generation Wi-Fi 7 products, though the technology is still far from wide adoption. Still, it's a huge leap for Wi-Fi that promises much higher speeds than Wi-Fi 6 and even Wi-Fi 6E. It's only bound to get better, considering the Wi-Fi 7 standard promises up to 46Gbps of bandwidth, which current solutions are still far from reaching.