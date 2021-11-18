MediaTek’s new Filogic chips will bring Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 to next-gen IoT devices

After launching the Kompanio 900T chipset for tablets and Chromebooks in September, MediaTek is back with a couple of new products. The latest additions in MediaTek’s growing portfolio include the Filogic 130 and Filogic 130A chips that bring Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity to IoT devices. In addition, MediaTek has partnered with AMD to develop the RZ600 series Wi-Fi 6E modules that feature the Filogic 330p chipset.

The new MediaTek Filogic 130 and Filogic 130A SoC integrate a microprocessor, AI engine, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 subsystems, and a power management unit on a single chip, making them great picks for future IoT devices. Additionally, the Filogic 130A chip integrates a digital audio signal processor, allowing OEMs to add voice assistant support and other audio services to their IoT products. MediaTek claims that these new all-in-one solutions deliver energy-efficient, reliable and high-performance connectivity in small form factor designs that are ideal for IoT devices.

The Filogic 130 and Filogic 130A both support 1T1R Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) support, and other advanced Wi-Fi features like target wake time (TWT), MU-MIMO, MU-OFDMA, quality of service (QoS) and WPA3 Wi-Fi security. Both chips feature an ARM Cortex-M33 microcontroller coupled with embedded RAM, external flash, and an integrated front-end module (iFEM). The additional HiFi4 DSP on the Filogic 130A offers support for more accurate far-field voice processing, always-on microphone capabilities with voice activity detection, and trigger word support.

As mentioned earlier, MediaTek has also partnered with AMD on a new Wi-Fi solution for desktops and laptops. The new AMD Rz600 series Wi-Fi 6E module consists of MediaTek’s Filogic 330P chipset. Thanks to this, the AMD RZ600 promised to deliver seamless high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity, reduced latency, and reduced interference on upcoming laptops and desktops. The Filogic 330P supports the latest connectivity standards, including 2×2 Wi-Fi 6 (2.4GHz/5GHz), Wi-Fi 6E (6GHz band up to 7.125GHz), and Bluetooth 5.2 (BT/BLE). The chipset also features MediaTek’s power amplifier (PA) and low noise amplifier (LNA) technology to optimize power consumption and reduce design footprint.