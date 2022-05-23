MediaTek’s new Filogic 880 and Filogic 380 are among the first Wi-Fi 7 solutions to hit the market

In November last year, MediaTek launched two new Filogic SoCs for IoT devices. The Filogic 130 and Filogic 130A integrated a microprocessor, AI engine, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 subsystems, and a power management unit on a single chip, making them a great choice for next-gen IoT devices with better connectivity solutions. While IoT devices with Wi-Fi 6 support are yet to go mainstream, MediaTek has now announced two more Filogic chips to bring Wi-Fi 7 support to a wide range of upcoming devices.

The new Filogic 880 and Filogic 380 are among the first Wi-Fi 7 solutions to hit the market. The Filogic 880 is a 6nm SoC that offers a comprehensive platform that combines a Wi-Fi 7 access point with a powerful application processor and network processing unit (NPU) to support maximum Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and packet processing performance.

MediaTek claims that it’s the “industry’s best router and gateway solution for operator, retail and enterprise markets.” The Filogic 880 offers a scalable architecture capable of supporting up to penta-band 4×4 with a maximum speed of 36Gbps. In addition, it supports a wide range of interfaces and peripherals, making it easily customizable for various use cases and applications.

The Filogic 380, on the other hand, is a 6nm chip designed to bring Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity to consumer electronics, including smartphones, tablets, TVs, notebooks, set-top boxes, and OTT streaming sticks. Its dual concurrent 2×2 capability is optimized out-of-the-box for these devices, as MediaTek also offers the corresponding platform solutions.

Talking about the new Filogic chips, Alan Hsu, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of the Intelligent Connectivity Business at MediaTek, said, “Our wireless connectivity solutions are designed to deliver the fastest performance using the most advanced technologies, and represent MediaTek’s commitment to drive Wi-Fi 7 adoption in a large number of new markets. With Filogic 880 and Filogic 380, our customers can deliver fast, reliable and always-on connected experiences to meet the industry’s growing connectivity demands.”

MediaTek will demonstrate its new Filogic Wi-Fi 7 platform solutions at Computex 2022 in Taiwan later this month. Although MediaTek has not provided a release timeline for devices featuring the new Filogic Wi-Fi 7 chips, recent reports suggest that the first products with the new chips could hit the market next year.