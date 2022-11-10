MediaTek has been active in the Chromebook space for a long time now, offering up chipsets that power some of the most ubiquitous Chromebooks out there. Now the company has announced the Kompanio 520 and the Kompanio 528, offering upgraded computing performance and better battery life for entry-level Chromebooks.

“Enhanced power efficiency, speedy performance and reliable connectivity are at the core of a great user experience, and that’s exactly what MediaTek’s new Kompanio chipsets deliver,” said Adam King, general manager and VP of Client Computing Business Unit at MediaTek. “As the No. 1 provider of Arm-based Chromebooks, MediaTek makes the latest AI, connectivity, display and imaging features accessible at every price point.”

Both of these chipsets pack eight-core CPUs, with two Arm Cortex A76 cores at the helm. The Kompanio 520 is clocked at 2GHz, whereas the Kompanio 528 is clocked at 2.2GHz. There also six A55 cores, too.

Each of these chipsets comes with a dedicated APU for AI processing, including AI camera features. They support 32MP cameras for detailed image capturing on Chromebook that have cameras, and can automatically enhance photos and video in low-light conditions. There's also VP9 and H.265 decoding (though no AV1 support), and a dedicated HiFi-5 DSP for low-power microphone processing. Finally, they support full HD at 60 FPS video capture.

In terms of graphics, these chipsets both pack the Arm Mali G52 MC2 2EE, with support for a 2520x1080 display and a full HD external display, both at 60Hz. This will allow users to take advantage of dual monitors with their Chromebook for more efficient workflows. Other features include LPDDR4x memory with a max frequency of 3733Mbps, and eMMC 5.1 storage support.

Chromebooks with these chipsets are expected to arrive in the first half of 2023, though no further information was provided on expected availability.