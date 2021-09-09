MediaTek launches Kompanio 900T chipset for tablets and Chromebooks

MediaTek has announced yet another new chip built for 5G tablets and Chromebooks, the Kompanio 900T. This follows up on the recent launch of the Kompanio 1300T, another SoC designed for tablet, which was more of a premium product. The Kompanio 900T, on the other hand, is more of a mid-range chip, with MediaTek touting “powerful computing capabilities and ultra-low power consumption”.

Much like the Kompanio 1300T, the Kompanio is based on TSMC’s 6nm process, and it also has an octa-core CPU. Specifically, it features two Cortex A78 performance cores and six Cortex-A55 efficient cores, as opposed to four cores of each type like what’s in the Kompanio 1300T. It also has a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU and MediaTek’s own APU for AI-related tasks. The chipset supports both LPDDR5 and LPDDR4X RAM, as well as UFS 3.1 and UFS 2.1 storage, so it can be adopted in a wide range of devices at different price points and performance levels.

One of the big features of the Kompanio 900T is 5G support, with a 5G modem that supports both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) networks in the sub-6GHz range. It comes with support for dual-carrier aggregation to deliver increased speeds and MediaTek’s 5G UltraSave technology, which promises to reduce power consumption by up to 50% while using 5G. It also supports dual 5G SIM cards and voice over New Radio (VoNR) technology. The chip also supports Wi-Fi 6 with 2×2 MIMO technology and Bluetooth 5.2.

As for display technologies, it can power up to a 2K display (2000 x 1200) with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Kompanio 900T also has Mediatek’s MiraVision technology to enhance image quality. MediaTek says it can upgrade SDR video to “near HDR quality” and HDR to “near HDR10+”. It also offers real-time image enhancements for videos that are already in HDR10+.

Finally, for camera features, the Kompanio 900T supports up to dual 20MP cameras or a single 108MP shooter. It can also record up to 4K video. Of course, those camera features aren’t all that common on tablets and Chromebooks, but at least the option is there.

According to MediaTek, devices powered by the Kompanio 900T chipset will be available soon.