During MediaTek's Executive Summit, the company announced that it would be powering the upcoming PlayStation VR2. While it did not give too many details, it did show off the PlayStation VR2 to those in attendance. Despite its processors being in many other types of devices, this will be the first time that a MediaTek processor has been in a VR headset.

While this is great news, it doesn't come as a complete surprise, as industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted back in May that the next-generation PlayStation VR would be powered by a MediaTek processor. This is a big step for the company, especially considering that other stand-alone and connected VR headsets make use of Qualcomm chips to power them. The original PlayStation VR has been quite popular, giving console owners an easy and affordable way to experience VR.

Sony's PlayStation VR2 will be available starting on February 22, 2023. Pricing for the device will vary by region, but it will cost $549.99 for those in the United States. This is a considerable increase from the current model's pricing, which can be had for nearly half, costing just $199.99. The new unit will be available as a standalone unit or can be purchased with Horizon Call of the Mountain for $599.99.

Pre-orders for the PlayStation VR2 will begin on November 15, but you can currently register on the Sony website so that you will be notified when pre-orders begin. As for its specifications, you can check them out in full detail below.

PlayStation VR2 specifications: