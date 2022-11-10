MediaTek's new T800 modem will come with the Dimensity 9200, but it will also go "beyond smartphone".

MediaTek has announced its new T800 modem, a 5G modem that supports both sub-6GHz and mmWave connections. It's part of the newly-announced Dimensity 9200 SoC, but also, the company says that it will go "beyond smartphone" applications such as Industrial IoT, M2M, and always-connected PCs. It achieves download speeds of up to 7.9 Gbps and upload speeds of up to 4.2 Gbps.

"Consumers today want the ability to access 5G speeds from anywhere. MediaTek’s newest 5G chipset solution allows end users to enjoy high-speed, low-latency 5G wherever they are–offering true computing freedom," said JC Hsu, Corprorate Vice President at MediaTek. “The T800 stands out with super fast, reliable 5G speeds in a highly efficient design that maximizes battery life for an all-around great user experience.”

As for how the T800 compares to the competition, Qualcomm's latest modem, the Snapdragon X70, peaks at 10 Gbps download speeds and 3.5 Gbps upload speeds. Of course, these speeds are unrealistic to reach in any kind of commercial setting, but it shows the theoretical limits of what you can achieve on your smartphone. MediaTek says that its T800 is manufactured on a 4nm process, packing 5G UltraSave technology for optimized power consumption for all 5G connection conditions.

Other features of the T800 include support for both standalone and non-standalone (SA and NSA) sub-6GHz and mmWave, connections up to 4CC carrier aggregation, and mixed duplex FDD/TDD support. There is also support for dual 5G SIM, depending on what the device maker requires for its smartphone. It offers a fully integrated 3GPP Release-16 5G cellular modem, FR1 Transceivers, an Envelope Tracking (ET) chip, an MLNA (Monolithic Low Noise Amplifier), a GNSS receiver, and associated PMICs.

We're looking forward to the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 as the company prides itself on it being the first chipset to be built and made available with Arm's new Cortex-X3 and Cortex-A715 cores, while also being built on the second generation of TSMC's 4nm process.