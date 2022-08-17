MediaTek unveils new T830 platform for 5G routers and mobile hotspots

While you might know MediaTek more for its smartphone SoCs, it also makes its own 5G platforms for use in devices like routers and mobile hotspots. The all-new MediaTek T830, for instance, is built using the company’s own M80 modem and features advanced Release 16 capabilities for sub-6GHz band operations, bringing global 5G support. The T830 offers a compact and efficient design optimized for use right out of the box that can even be self-installed. Also, the T830 can cut down on costs and complications by not having to integrate with existing infrastructures.

JC Hsu, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of MediaTek’s wireless communications business unit, states:

“As the leader in 5G CPE solutions, MediaTek is working with Tier-1 operators around the world to bring fast, reliable connectivity to consumers and businesses. This highly integrated platform represents the latest advancements in both 5G and Wi-Fi connectivity and enables our customers to build extremely high performance multi-gig 5G CPE products in the smallest form factors possible.”

So, what powers the T830 platform? Its main SoC is a quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 CPU paired with a 3GPP Release-16 5G cellular modem. The unit has a Network Processing Unit (NPU) that supports over 20Gbps of routing speeds through 5G cellular to ethernet or Wi-Fi connections, without CPU involvement. The data never touches the CPU, allowing the T830 to perform at this most optimal state with the CPU and NPU working in harmony. As expected, you can pair the new T830 with MediaTek’s Filogic Wi-Fi networking solutions.

While traditional internet service providers have ruled the home internet space for quite some time, more recently, wireless cellular carriers have started to branch out, providing alternatives that not only cost less but also provide similar services. This is partly possible due to 5G routers, some of which are powered by MediaTek’s technology. 5G routers and mobile hotspots not only bring service to big cities but can also provide service to less developed areas. These are just some reasons why the service has become quite popular.