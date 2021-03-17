MediaTek is providing Wi-Fi 6 chipsets for ASUS ROG and TUF gaming laptops

Wi-Fi 6 has become a common feature in most modern laptops today, and MediaTek has today announced that its MT7921 Wi-Fi chipset will be embedded in new ROG (Republic of Gamers) and TUF (The Ultimate Force) laptops from ASUS.

According to a press note shared by the chipmaker, the MediaTek MT7921 offers reliable connectivity and power efficiency for longer battery life. It can deliver higher throughput performance over 2×2 dual-band antennas compared to previous Wi-Fi 5 solutions. It is fabricated on a 22nm process and ensures lower latency with improved hardware that provides better signal transmission to support long-range connections.

“We’re excited to bring MediaTek’s Wi-Fi technology to ROG and TUF series. They’re leaders in the field and are as committed as we are to giving gamers, creators, and every one the tools they need to perform at their best. MediaTek products have enabled us to bring Wi-Fi 6 to a more diverse range of gaming devices and will improve the experience for everyone,” said Rangoon Chang, ROG General Manager, PCs, and Laptops.

Expect new ASUS laptops powered by the chipset to arrive later in March 2021. Notably, ASUS recently announced the TUF Dash F15 and a bunch of models under the ROG Strix series in India, which are expected to be available later this month.

We are also expecting Wi-Fi 6e to become more popular very soon. At CES 2021, we saw a bunch of new networking gear launch with support for Wi-Fi 6e, which marks a significant change in wireless networking as it makes use of a whole new band — 6GHz on top of 5GHz and, of course, 2.4GHz. We have a list of all the best Wi-Fi 6e routers announced back in January over here if you are interested.