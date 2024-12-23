Summary MediaTek unveiled the Dimensity 8400 chip with an innovative All Big Core CPU design.

Smartphones have become our little pocket entertainment centers over the last decade, and we demand more and more from them with each passing year. With the rise of AI and the subsequent mobile apps, people are looking for CPUs that can handle running LLMs on their phone. Now, MediaTek has announced its brand new Dimensity 8400 chip designed to keep up with the rise of AI models.

MediaTek announces its new Dimensity 8400 chip for premium phones

As confirmed in an email press release, the new Dimensity 8400 chip brings the "All Big Core CPU" design to smartphones. This includes a mighty NPU that can handle AI-powered tasks and introduces the new Dimensity Agentic AI Engine (DAE) that can transform regular AI apps into agenic ones.

That's not to say that it's a slacker in other areas. Under the hood is an eight-core Arm Cortex-A725 processor that can reach clock speeds of up to 3.25GHz. This results in a 41% performance improvement and a 44% peak power usage reduction over its predecessor, the Dimensity 8400.

If you're into games, MediaTek has you covered:

...the Dimensity 8400 supports immersive gaming experiences with its Arm Mali®-G720 GPU that offers 24% higher peak performance and 42% greater power efficiency than the Dimensity 8300. The Mali-G720 GPU works in tandem with MediaTek Frame Rate Converter (MFRC), which delivers smoother gameplay, and MediaTek Adaptive Gaming Technology (MAGT) 3.0, which optimizes game and app performance in real-time.

You won't have to wait very long at all to get your hands on one; MediaTek states that you should find them in premium smartphones before 2024 is over. And if you want to check out MediaTek's new technology, visit the official Dimensity page for more information.