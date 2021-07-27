MediaTek’s new 6nm Kompanio 1300T chip is built for 5G Chromebooks

MediaTek on Tuesday announced the Kompanio 1300T, the company’s latest chipset designed for computing devices. A direct successor to the Kompanio 820, the new chipset mainly targets tablets and Chromebooks and claims to deliver powerful performance and a premium multi-media experience along with 5G capabilities.

The MediaTek Kompanio 1300T is built on TSMC’s 6nm process. It employs an octa-core CPU setup consisting of ARM Cortex-A78 performance cores and ARM Cortex-A55 efficiency cores (MediaTek hasn’t detailed the exact configuration). Graphics and gaming are handled by ARM Mali-G77 MC9 GPU, which features nine high-performance cores; however, their clock speed is unknown.

MediaTek’s AI Processing Unit (APU) is also on board to provide powerful performance for various AI use cases, including AI-powered voice assistants and an ultra-low-power voice on wakeup (VoW) function.

The MediaTek Kompanio 1300T supports 2.5K (2560 x 1440) resolution displays with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The chip can power up to two external monitors with full HD resolution, and HDR10+ playback is also supported. Further enhancements are provided via MediaTek’s MiraVision display technology, which allows OEMs to filter out blue light, enhance picture quality, tweak resolution and frame rate, and so on.

On the imaging front, the chipset can power multi-camera designs with up to 108MP sensors. It also supports 4K 60fps video encoding and decoding, staggered 4K HDR video recording, Multi-Depth Smart Focus, and AI-Clear Streaming for enhanced photography and live streaming performance. For gaming, MediaTek’s HyperEngine 3.0 provides a host of enhancements for improved network performance, enhanced color fidelity, increased touch response rate, and so on.

The chipset also boasts 5G capabilities with support for all Sub-6GHz 5G bands, 2CC Carrier Aggregation (2CC CA), dual-SIM 5G, and 5G Elevator Mode and 5G HSR Mode enhancements. Rounding out the connectivity suite is Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and 5G UltraSave power-saving mode, which automatically optimizes power consumption based on networks quality.

MediaTek says new tablets and Chromebooks powered by the Kompanio 1300T are expected to arrive in Q3 2021. MediaTek’s Kompanio lineup has historically remained Chromebook-exclusive. However, MediaTek keeps referring to “tablets” in their press release and there’s no clarity if they are talking about Android or Chrome OS tablets. It’s possible the chip may also make it to an Android tablet in the future.