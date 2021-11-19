MediaTek’s new Pentonic 2000 SoC for TVs is powerful enough to support 8K 120Hz displays

After announcing the all-new Dimensity 9000 flagship chip for smartphones, MediaTek has now unveiled the Pentonic 2000 SoC for next-gen smart TVs. The new chip is built with TSMC’s 7nm advanced process technology, and it’s powerful enough to support 8K 120Hz displays.

MediaTek claims that the new Pentonic 2000 SoC is the first all-in-one chip for TVs that supports 8K 120Hz displays. It features an integrated 8K 120Hz MEMC engine, and it’s the first commercial 8K TV chip with Versatile Video Coding (VCC) H.266 media support.

The SoC integrates high-performance display technology with the built-in MediaTek APU (AI processor) to power MediaTek’s new 8K AI-Super Resolution and Intelligent View technologies. The Pentonic 2000 SoC packs the “TV industry’s fastest CPU and GPU,” coupled with an ultra-wide 6-channel memory bus, UFS 3.1 storage, and support for MediaTek’s new Wi-Fi 6E or 5G cellular modems.

“The Pentonic 2000 puts MediaTek at the forefront of smart TV design with its ability to offer consumers rich, crisp images, bright displays and sharp audio, as well as a smart and intuitive user experience,” said Dr. Mike Chang, Media Corporate Vice President and General Manager of MediaTek’s Smart Home Business Group.

MediaTek says that next-generation 8K smart TVs featuring the new Pentonic 2000 SoC will reach consumers by Q2 2022.

Along with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and the Pentonic 2000 SoCs, MediaTek has also announced new Filogic chips for next-gen IoT devices. The new Filogic 130 and Filogic 130A offer 1T1R Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) support, and other advanced Wi-Fi features like target wake time (TWT), MU-MIMO, MU-OFDMA, quality of service (QoS) and WPA3 Wi-Fi security. Both chips feature an ARM Cortex-M33 microcontroller coupled with embedded RAM, external flash, and an integrated front-end module (iFEM). The additional HiFi4 DSP on the Filogic 130A offers support for more accurate far-field voice processing, always-on microphone capabilities with voice activity detection, and trigger word support.