Meizu is making a grand comeback on the global stage at MWC 2025, showcasing its latest innovations across smartphones, XR glasses and smart cars. Once a household name in the smartphone industry, Meizu is now part of DreamSmart Group, a leading force in AI-driven smart ecosystems.

With its "All in AI" strategy, Meizu is set to redefine user experiences through seamless AI integration across multiple device categories.

Meizu at MWC 2025

At MWC 2025, Meizu is unveiling a comprehensive AI ecosystem, highlighting its advancements in smartphones, XR glasses, and automotive technology. This marks a major milestone in its globalization strategy, expanding its presence beyond China and into key international markets, including Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Europe.

One of the biggest highlights from Meizu’s showcase is the debut of the Note 22, Mblu 22, and Mblu 22 Pro. These new smartphones represent Meizu’s latest efforts to provide high-performance, AI-enhanced mobile devices designed for international markets.

Another key announcement is the introduction of StarV View and StarV Air 2 AR glasses, which bring immersive experiences powered by Flyme AIOS.

Additionally, Meizu is presenting its Flyme Auto smart cockpit system, an AI-powered automotive interface developed in collaboration with leading automobile manufacturers.

Meizu’s new smartphones: Note 22, Mblu 22, and Mblu 22 Pro

Source: Meizu

Meizu’s return to the global smartphone market is led by the Note 22, Mblu 22, and Mblu 22 Pro, all featuring AI-powered enhancements, high-resolution cameras, and smooth performance. These devices run on Android 15 with Meizu’s Flyme Skin, ensuring a refined user experience with deep AI integration.

The Meizu Note 22 boasts a 6.78-inch HD display, a 108MP triple-camera system, and a 32MP selfie camera for high-quality imaging. Powered by a MediaTek processor, it delivers AI-driven photography, enhanced by Google Gemini AI. With a 5,000mAh battery and 40W fast charging, it ensures long-lasting performance for daily tasks and multimedia consumption.

The Mblu 22 Pro and Mblu 22 are designed for users seeking reliable, AI-powered smartphones. The Mblu 22 Pro features a 50MP HD main camera, a high-refresh-rate display, and immersive stereo sound for an enhanced multimedia experience.

Meanwhile, the Mblu 22 offers a dual-camera system, extra-loud speakers, and a super durable design, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious users who still want a smooth and AI-enhanced experience.

Meizu’s AR innovations: StarV View and StarV Air 2

Source: Meizu

In addition to smartphones, Meizu is showcasing its next-generation StarV AR glasses, setting new standards in lightweight, AI-driven smart eyewear.

The StarV View AR glasses deliver a cinema-like viewing experience with a 188-inch virtual screen. Designed for entertainment and gaming, these glasses use edge blur reduction technology to improve clarity by 30%. They also feature 0-600 degree myopia correction, eliminating the need for additional lenses. With a skin-friendly nano-coating, the glasses ensure an anti-slip grip and long-lasting comfort.

The StarV Air 2 smart glasses take AI-driven features to the next level. With an ultra-lightweight 44g design and premium titanium hinges, they provide comfort and durability for all-day wear. These glasses are equipped with real-time multi-language translation and transcription, making them ideal for international travel and study.

Source: Meizu

Additionally, they feature an AI-powered personal assistant that enhances communication and productivity through smart note-taking and hands-free voice commands. With extended battery life, the StarV Air 2 ensures seamless performance throughout the day.

These AI-enhanced AR glasses demonstrate Meizu’s commitment to blending cutting-edge hardware with FlymeAI LLM for smarter, more immersive user experiences.

Meizu’s vision for the future

Since DreamSmart Group introduced its "All in AI" strategy in 2024, Meizu has focused on building a multi-scenario AI ecosystem powered by Flyme AIOS. This ecosystem enables seamless cross-device AI integration, allowing smartphones, XR glasses, and smart cars to work together harmoniously, delivering a cohesive and intelligent user experience.

DreamSmart’s commitment to AI innovation is backed by strong R&D and collaborative partnerships with leading AI model platforms and research institutions. These collaborations push the boundaries of AI capabilities, ensuring rapid advancements and continuous improvements in AI-powered technologies.

Meizu’s Flyme Auto Smart Cockpit exemplifies this strategy, offering an AI-driven automotive system that enhances driver experiences with intelligent automation and seamless connectivity.

Expanding into the global market

Meizu is reinforcing its global presence, with its products now available in over 30 countries and regions. The company’s strategy focuses on expanding its reach through smartphones, XR devices, and smart cars, solidifying its position as a key player in the AI-powered technology space.

Through AI-powered software and hardware integration, Meizu is ensuring a more connected and intuitive digital experience for users worldwide. Its strategic partnerships with leading automotive and tech companies further strengthen its foothold in the global market.

Meizu’s bright future in AI and smart ecosystems

With its grand return at MWC 2025, Meizu is poised to redefine the AI-powered smart device landscape. By integrating AI across smartphones, XR glasses, and automotive technologies, Meizu is creating a seamless, cross-device AI experience for users worldwide. As the company expands into new territories and strengthens its innovation leadership, Meizu is set to reclaim its position as a global tech powerhouse.

