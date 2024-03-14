Key Takeaways Mele has introduced a fanless PC stick with an Intel Alder-Lake N100 3.4 GHz CPU for efficient cooling and high portability.

The PCG02 Pro variant boasts 4K support, multiple ports, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and options for storage and memory upgrades.

With a slim 20mm design and pricing around $200, the Mele PC stick offers power efficiency and performance at an affordable cost.

While they haven’t exploded in popularity quite yet, PC sticks are continuing to gain ground as a feasible portable PC option. Many of them are the size of a USB flash drive, which already makes them more transportable than a laptop or tablet. Depending on the product, you might also be able to use the PC stick with a limited amount of power. Mele is one manufacturer that has created a line of PC sticks to cater to such needs, and now, it is expanding upon its PCG02 Pro.

Mele has expanded upon its PC stick line with a fanless option

Mele has announced the development of a new PCG02 Pro variant that is based on an Intel Alder-Lake N100 3.4 GHz CPU. The device has a completely fanless design, making it just 20mm thick and highly portable. The company claims that the PC stick is able to cool itself with its super polymer material, which helps disperse heat (via Tom’s Hardware). Despite its small size, the PCG02 Pro has two HDMI ports that support 4K, a microSD slot, a Gigabit ethernet port, three USB 3.2 ports, and a USB-C port (for power only). It also comes equipped with WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, as well as a headphone jack for your audio needs. In terms of storage and memory, you’ll get 125GB or 256GB of eMMC flash and 8GB or 16GB LPDDR4x (4266 MHz), respectively.

At the moment, the new PCG02 Pro variant has a product page on Amazon, but it has not been made available just yet. Various editions based on storage and memory have been spotted on Aliexpress for around $200, but the cost may vary. Given the power efficiency and performance of the N100, this particular PC stick could be just what you’re looking for at the right price.