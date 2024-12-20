Your changes have been saved MeLE PCG02 Fanless Mini PC Stick $140 $240 Save $100 A compact PC that can fit in your pocket that still offers plenty of power. Right now, you can score $100 off, bringing this device down to just $140. $140 at Amazon

If you've been looking for a compact PC that can literally fit inside your pant pocket, this mini PC is going to be the one for you. Right now's going to be the perfect time to pick this one up as it hits its lowest price at just $140. Just be sure to click on the digital coupon before checking out in order to save the most that you can. This is the best price we've seen on this PC stick for the entire year, so grab it while you can.

What's great about this mini PC?

A mini PC isn't going to be for everyone, but if you want to reduce the clutter around your work space and don't need a lot of horsepower, then it could be a good option that's also quite affordable.

For the most part, this model featured in this deal is quite beefy when it comes to specifications, featuring an Intel Celeron J4125 quad-core processor that can crank up to 2.7Ghz that's paired with 8GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage.

Of course, you also get plenty of connectivity here as well, with two USB-A ports, Ethernet, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 4.2, and a microSD slot just in case you want to add more storage space. For the most part, you really can't go wrong here.

You have pretty much have all you need with this PC, and the price comes in at just $140, which is the lowest price we've seen for this device. So grab this mini PC from Amazon and just make sure to clip that coupon before you check out.

