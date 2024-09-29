MeLE PCG02 Fanless Mini PC Stick $144 $240 Save $96 If you've been looking for a Windows 11 PC that fits in your pocket, then this MeLE PC is going to be just for you. Right now, you can score awesome savings that drops the price down to just $144. $144 at Amazon

There's no shortage of options if you're looking to get some work done on the go. Smartphones are a popular way to get things done if you're going to get some light work in, or you can always bump up to a tablet if you need the extra screen real estate. Of course, the most popular option is going to be a laptop, giving you the best of both worlds with lots of power combined with ultimate portability. But what if you're not looking to spend that much and need a more affordable solution that still runs Windows. Well, how about a mini PC? This all-in-one system is extremely compact, has lots of power and can easily be taken on the go.

The only thing you need is a monitor, mouse and keyboard, and you're all set. Now, it's not going to be for everyone, but if you can manage a setup at home and at the office, then you can always just take this PC solution with you and not worry about the bulk. If this all sounds good, then the MeLE PCG02 mini PC stick might just be what you're looking for. It features an Intel processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of storage. Furthermore, it runs Windows 11 Pro and is now down to a ridiculously low price at just $144. This is the lowest we've seen for this PC, which comes in at 40% less than its original retail price on Amazon. So get it while you can because this deal won't last.

What's great about the MeLE PCG02 mini PC stick?

Close

As you can tell from the image, this PC stick is incredibly compact. But as stated before, it still packs plenty of power and can be great for getting work done. The PC features an Intel Celeron J4125 quad-core processor that can crank up to 2.7Ghz when needed. In addition, you'll get 8GB RAM with 128GB of storage. Those that need more storage space will be happy to know that the device does have a microSD card slot with expansion up to 1TB.

It comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, so you won't have to deal with any time-consuming installations. Just take it out of the box and you're ready to go. Of course, if you want to install Linux on this unit, it's fully compatible. When it comes to connectivity, you get two USB-A ports, Bluetooth 4.2, dual-band Wi-Fi, USB-C, and a full-sized Ethernet port. It also has an HDMI port that can be used to plug into a TV or monitor.

And since this is a fanless product, you don't have to worry about it overheating. Overall, you're getting a fantastic little device here that can really change the way you think about computers. And if you're on the fence, at this price point, it's not too much or a risk, especially when you can easily return it to Amazon if it doesn't meet your needs. So get it now for a great price while the deal's still around.