I've used a lot of prebuilt gaming keyboards in the past, but very few of them have managed to impress me the way the Meletrix Boog75 has. In fact, I'd even go as far as to say that it's among the best mechanical keyboards I've used recently. That says a lot about this particular keyboard, which may not seem like it has a lot going in its favor, especially when you look at it from the outside without typing on it. It's only when you get your hands on one on the Boog75, that you'll realize that it's not your average gaming keyboard. It feels like it came straight from the land of enthusiast keyboards, and it even has some neat features to grab the attention of gamers.

I've been using the Boog75 for the better part of the last two weeks, and I absolutely love it. From a premium look and feel to its solid typing experience and sound, there's plenty to like about the Meletrix Boog75 that makes it great. It has a few flaws that keep me from giving it a perfect score, but I'd be more than happy to recommend it for anyone who is on the market to buy a premium mechanical keyboard that comes prebuilt, and doesn't feel like it needs a lot of tuning or customization to feel just right.

About this review: Meletrix sent me the Boog75 keyboard for review. The company did not have input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

Comfortable typing experience & great sound

Magnetic switches that are great for gamers Cons No wireless connectivity

Pricing and availability

The Meletrix Boog75 is priced at $230 in the U.S., which is just about what you'll pay for a similarly specced mechanical keyboard with a 75% layout. It only costs $10 more than the Keychron Q1 Pro, which is currently one of our favorite mechanical keyboards out there. The $230 price for the Boog75 includes keycaps, switches, a carrying case, and a coiled braided USB-C cable, which is great. The Boog75 ships with Gateron KS-37B switches by default, and they're topped with Doubleshot PBT keycaps in Cherry profile. The keyboard is only available to purchase through Meletrix's official website, but you should be able to pick one up and get it delivered to your doorstep in the U.S. without any issues.

Specifications

Specifications Form factor 75% layout Switch options KS-37B Magnetic Hall Sensor switches Colorways Shockwave & Induction Coil Backlight RGB Construction Aluminum case & weight Dampening PCB and case foam Keycaps Doubleshot PBT Battery capacity N/A Connectivity USB-C Typing angle 5° Software customizability Yes Dimensions (12.7 x 5.73 x 1.36 in (323.6 x 145.78 x 34.73 mm) Weight 6.61 lbs (3kg) Price $230 Polling rate 1,000Hz

What I like

Good design and incredible build quality

The design of Boog75 keyboard is based on Meletrix's Zoom75 mechanical keyboard. It essentially uses the same base as the Zoom75, meaning you get the same layout and look overall. But unlike the Zoom75 mechanical keyboard, which comes in various anodized colors and e-coat finishes, the Boog75 only comes in two colorways — Shockwave or Induction Coil. I have the Shockwave design, which has a black anodized aluminum case with teal-colored accents. The keycaps are color-matched, of course, and the result is a very nice look and feel overall.

The Boog75 looks and feels like a more expensive keyboard than what its price tag may suggest.

The Boog75 looks and feels like a more expensive keyboard than what its price tag may suggest. The Doubleshot PBT keycaps used on this keyboard feels great to type on, and the overall quality of anodization is also surprisingly great for a keyboard that costs as much as it does. What I love the most about this keyboard, however, is its weight. It weighs over 6 pounds, thanks to the aluminum case and the external weight. Not only do I like how its weight makes it stay firmly planted on my desk with no movement or wobbles, but the aluminum plate and the internal weight also give it a nice and deep sound signature. The accents on the body covered with teal infill have also grown on me since I first started using it, and it just adds a lot of character to it.

Excellent typing feel and sound

The typing feel and the sound signature of this keyboard are honestly what makes this keyboard great in my books. The Gateron KS-37B switches used for this out of the box are quite light to type on. They have a bottom out force of just around 50 grams, which makes for a very comfortable typing experience. These are magnetic switches, though, meaning you can adjust their actuation point via software. The software will let you get down to an actuation point of 0.1mm, at which point you barely need to press the key for it to actuate. That makes it great for rapid keypresses while gaming.

The typing feel and the sound signature of this keyboard are honestly what makes this keyboard great in my books.

The Boog75 is just a great keyboard for typing, in general, and I had a great time using it even outside of games. I also love how this keyboard sounds when I type on it, and that's a major selling point in the keyboard hobby. It's got this deep and creamy — yes, we use that word to describe the sound in the keyboard hobby — sound signature, making for a satisfying typing experience. Meletrix has achieved this sound signature by using sound absorbing case and PCB foam, and I am pretty positive that the internal weight also contributes to it. It's not very hard to make a keyboard sound as good as the Boog75 does, but we rarely get prebuilt keyboards that sound great out of the box like this one. It also has surprisingly well-tuned stabilizers, which is something that you almost never get on most mechanical keyboards.

What I don't like

The companion software needs work

The companion software, or the lack thereof, is a bit of a letdown, and it sticks out like a sore thumb. Instead of having a dedicated application that can be installed on your PC, Meletrix makes you visit a webpage on your browser to access all the keyboard’s settings. It's not necessarily a deal-breaker, but having to reach the browser every time you want to change a setting or two can be a bit annoying, even if you bookmark the page. The interface on the customization page itself is a bit underwhelming.

Yes, you get all the basic options to tweak things like the RGB lighting, actuation point of the switches, etc., but there's no way to, say, create a custom profile with macro settings and actuations points that are specific to an application and have the keyboard automatically switch between them every time those apps or games are launched. That's not an option here, though, and you'll have to manually switch profiles via this webpage. You can't even set a hotkey to activate the profile, making it all the more difficult to enable them.

No wireless option

This one is not necessarily a deal-breaker either, but I have to point out that there is no wireless version of the Boog75 keyboard, and you can only use it wired with the help of a USB-C cable. The keyboard operates at a 1,000Hz polling rate when used wired, and it works pretty well with no latency whatsoever. The included coiled cable is of good quality, too, so I wouldn't say you'll struggle to use this with your PC. That being said, if you are someone who only uses a wireless keyboard, then you'll have to turn your attention towards something like the Asus ROG Azoth.

Should you buy the Meletrix Boog75 keyboard?

You should buy the Meletrix Boog75 if:

You want a keyboard that looks good and is built to last for a long time.

You want a keyboard that has a great typing feel and sound signature.

You want a keyboard with magnetic switches with customizable actuation points.

You should NOT buy the Meletrix Boog75 if:

You want a keyboard with fancy features like a display and a knob.

You want a wireless mechanical keyboard.

You want a lightweight keyboard that's easy to carry around.

The Boog75 is very easy to recommend to anyone who is on the market to buy a reliable mechanical keyboard that's great for gaming and is equally good to type on. The Gateron magnetic switches used on this board are extremely comfortable to type on. Pair that with a set of well-tuned stabilizers and a deep sound signature, and you get a keyboard that's a joy to use every day, both in and outside of games. I just wish Meletrix offered a wireless version of this keyboard along with better software and features, but I am not going to hold it against them by not recommending it. These downsides definitely take away from the overall experience, but it's an excellent keyboard, which I have no qualms recommending.