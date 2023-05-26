It's Memorial Day weekend and that means Amazon is having some spectacular sales on TVs, monitors, PC components, earbuds, related accessories and more. If you've been looking into purchasing some new tech, this is going to be a great time to buy. While it's great that there are tons of deals available, sometimes it can be overwhelming.
In the end, it can become an exhausting sifting through deals, when all you want to do is just see the best stuff on sale, buy it, and move on. And that's why we're here, and we've combed through lots of deals and highlighted some of the best promotions available this weekend, so you can get the best shopping experience possible. So scroll down and take a look.
Best TV deals
Whether you're looking for a massive upgrade, or just need something new for the guest room, these are some of the most impressive deals we've found on some of the best TVs out right now.
Samsung 'The Frame' 65-inch QLED 4K TV$1698 $1998 Save $300
Samsung 'The Serif' 65-Inch 4K TV$1698 $1998 Save $300
LG C3 Series Class OLED Evo Smart TV$1297 $1497 Save $200
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV$260 $370 Save $110
INSIGNIA 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV$230 $350 Save $120
Samsung QN90B Neo QLED TV$1598 $2298 Save $700
65” Class QN85B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)$1198 $1898 Save $700
- LG C2 42-inch Class 4K OLED TV (Save 25%)
- Samsung Q60B 75-Inch 4K TV (Save 29%)
- Samsung Q80B 55-Inch QLED 4K TV (Save 21%)
- LG B1 65-inch OLED 4K TV (Save 28%)
- Sony A80K 55-inch OLED 4K TV (Save 28%)
Best deals on monitors
Whether you're looking for a new monitor for the office or something for home, these are some excellent deals that we've rounded up for this holiday weekend.
Samsung 24" SR35 IPS LED Flat Monitor$130 $180 Save $50
Samsung S80UA 4K Monitor$350 $450 Save $100
Samsung M80B 4K UHD Smart Monitor$485 $700 Save $215
- Source: Dell
Alienware AW3423DW Gaming Monitor$1100 $1280 Save $180
LG 24GN600-B UltraGear Gaming Monitor$140 $200 Save $60
- Source: Acer
Acer Nitro XV272U Vbmiiprx 27" Gaming Monitor$250 $300 Save $50
Best deals on PC components
If you're in need of some memory, or a new processor, we've located some of the best deals you'll find this weekend on Amazon.
Crucial RAM DDR5$104 $115 Save $11
- Source: Corsair
Corsair Dominator Platinum DDR5 RAM$170 $205 Save $35
- Source: Kingston
Kingston Fury Beast RGB DDR5-5200 (2x32GB) RAM$220 $364 Save $144
- Source: Asus
Asus ROG Strix Z790-I Gaming WiFi$430 $470 Save $40
AMD
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (Save 52%)
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D (Save 31%)
- AMD Ryzen 7 7700X (Save 34%)
- AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (Save 45%)
- AMD Ryzen 9 7900X (Save 30%)
Intel
- Intel Core i5-12600K (Save 42%)
- Intel Core i7-12700KF (Save 16%)
- Intel Core i7-12700K (Save 12%)
- Intel Core i9-12900K (Save 14%)
- Intel Core i9-12900KS (Save 22%)
Best deals on earbuds and headphones
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II$249 $299 Save $50
Sennheiser CX True Wireless Earbuds$70 $130 Save $60
Apple AirPods Pro 2$200 $249 Save $49
Apple AirPods 3$159 $169 Save $10
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen$99 $129 Save $30
Apple AirPods Max$450 $549 Save $99
- TOZO A1 Mini Wireless Earbuds (Save 49%)
- ZIUTY Wireless Earbuds (67% off)
- Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation (Save 33% off)
- Soundcore by Anker Life P3 (Save 26% off)
Best deals on tablets
Apple iPad Pro M2$1049 $1099 Save $50
Apple iPad Air 5$500 $599 Save $99
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite$129 $160 Save $31
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus$755 $900 Save $145
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8$198 $230 Save $32
Best deals on battery banks, chargers, and other accessories
Shargeek Storm 2 Power Bank$169 $229 Save $60
Anker 737 24,000mAh power bank$120 $160 Save $40
Apple MagSafe Duo Charger$104 $129 Save $25
Nexode UGREEN PD3 140W USB-C Charger$77 $110 Save $33
UGREEN Nexode 3 USB-C Charger 65W$36 $50 Save $14
- Anker 315 Wireless Charger (Save 27%)
- Anker Magnetic Phone Grip (Save 36%)
- Anker 2 Pack 313 Wireless Charger (Save 10%)
- Ray-Ban Stories (Save 20%)
- Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth Speaker (Save 20%)
The sales event will take place over the weekend, so you'll have plenty of time to decide what's best for you. If you're a frequent Amazon shopper you'll know that the company offers excellent shipping services with any order over $35 shipping for free. The company also provides expedited shipping options, along with financing plans if you qualify for their credit card.