Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

It's Memorial Day weekend and that means Amazon is having some spectacular sales on TVs, monitors, PC components, earbuds, related accessories and more. If you've been looking into purchasing some new tech, this is going to be a great time to buy. While it's great that there are tons of deals available, sometimes it can be overwhelming.

In the end, it can become an exhausting sifting through deals, when all you want to do is just see the best stuff on sale, buy it, and move on. And that's why we're here, and we've combed through lots of deals and highlighted some of the best promotions available this weekend, so you can get the best shopping experience possible. So scroll down and take a look.

Best TV deals

Whether you're looking for a massive upgrade, or just need something new for the guest room, these are some of the most impressive deals we've found on some of the best TVs out right now.

  • _wordpress_wp-content_uploads_2022_07_Samsung-The-Frame-TV-2022-model.jpg-removebg-preview
    Samsung 'The Frame' 65-inch QLED 4K TV
    $1698 $1998 Save $300
    $1698 at Amazon
  • Samsung 'The Serif' 65-Inch 4K TV
    Samsung 'The Serif' 65-Inch 4K TV
    $1698 $1998 Save $300
    $1698 at Amazon
  • LG C3
    LG C3 Series Class OLED Evo Smart TV
    $1297 $1497 Save $200
    $1297 at Amazon
  • Amazon Fire TV 43
    Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV
    $260 $370 Save $110
    $260 at Amazon
  • Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series
    INSIGNIA 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
    $230 $350 Save $120
    $230 at Amazon
  • Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
    Samsung QN90B Neo QLED TV
    $1598 $2298 Save $700
    $1598 at Amazon
  • Untitled design (1)-3
    65” Class QN85B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
    $1198 $1898 Save $700
    $1198 at Amazon

Best deals on monitors

Whether you're looking for a new monitor for the office or something for home, these are some excellent deals that we've rounded up for this holiday weekend.

  • 24
    Samsung 24" SR35 IPS LED Flat Monitor
    $130 $180 Save $50

    $130 at Amazon
  • samsung-s80ua-4k-monitor-square-render-01
    Samsung S80UA 4K Monitor
    $350 $450 Save $100

    $350 at Amazon
  • Samsung M80B monitor
    Samsung M80B 4K UHD Smart Monitor
    $485 $700 Save $215

    $485 at Amazon
  • The Alienware AW3423DW monitor.
    Source: Dell
    Alienware AW3423DW Gaming Monitor
    $1100 $1280 Save $180

    $1100 at Amazon
  • The LG 24GN600-B UltraGear Gaming monitor.
    LG 24GN600-B UltraGear Gaming Monitor
    $140 $200 Save $60

    $140 at Amazon
  • The Acer Nitro VX272U monitor.
    Source: Acer
    Acer Nitro XV272U Vbmiiprx 27" Gaming Monitor
    $250 $300 Save $50

    $250 at Amazon

Best deals on PC components

If you're in need of some memory, or a new processor, we've located some of the best deals you'll find this weekend on Amazon.

  • two sticks of crucial ddr5 ram with no heatsinks
    Source: Crucial
    Crucial RAM DDR5
    $104 $115 Save $11

    $104 at Amazon
  • Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 RAM
    Source: Corsair
    Corsair Dominator Platinum DDR5 RAM
    $170 $205 Save $35

    $170 at Amazon
  • Kingston Fury Beast RGB DDR5 RAM
    Source: Kingston
    Kingston Fury Beast RGB DDR5-5200 (2x32GB) RAM
    $220 $364 Save $144

    $220 at Amazon
  • Asus ROG Strix Z790-I Gaming WiFi
    Source: Asus
    Asus ROG Strix Z790-I Gaming WiFi
    $430 $470 Save $40

    $430 at Amazon

AMD

Intel

Best deals on earbuds and headphones

Best deals on tablets

Best deals on battery banks, chargers, and other accessories

  • Sharkgeek Storm 2 power bank on transparent background.
    Shargeek Storm 2 Power Bank
    $169 $229 Save $60

    $169 at Amazon
  • Anker 737 24,000mAh power bank with digital display.
    Anker 737 24,000mAh power bank
    Anker 737 24,000mAh power bank
    $120 $160 Save $40

    $120 at Amazon
  • item-3-apple-magsafe-duo-charger-main-removebg-preview
    Apple MagSafe Duo Charger
    $104 $129 Save $25

    $104 at Amazon
  • UGREEN NexodePD3 USB-C Charger
    Nexode UGREEN PD3 140W USB-C Charger
    $77 $110 Save $33

    $77 at Amazon
  • UGREEN Nexode 3 Charger
    UGREEN Nexode 3 USB-C Charger 65W
    $36 $50 Save $14

    $36 at Amazon

The sales event will take place over the weekend, so you'll have plenty of time to decide what's best for you. If you're a frequent Amazon shopper you'll know that the company offers excellent shipping services with any order over $35 shipping for free. The company also provides expedited shipping options, along with financing plans if you qualify for their credit card.