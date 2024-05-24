It's the start of Memorial Day weekend and that means retailers are gearing up to offer some spectacular deals on TVs, laptops, smartphones, monitors, PC components, accessories, and more. Of course, with an event like this, there's just so much to sift through that it can sometimes be a little exhausting and certainly overwhelming if you're trying to find the best price for that one item you need.

Luckily, we've taken care of the hard work for you, and rounded up some of the best deals from around the internet, and will be adding even more as we see them. So if you've been thinking about buying that gadget you've always wanted, or just needed some new wireless earbuds, right now is going to be a great time to shop and save. With that said, let's go ahead and dive into these awesome Memorial Day deals.

Best laptop deals

Whether you're looking for a laptop for work, gaming, or just some light web browsing, we've got you covered with fantastic deals on some of the latest laptops from the likes of HP, Lenovo, Asus, and Samsung. Save up to $500 on some of the best that these brands have to offer. If these are outside your price range, we also have some excellent recommendations for some more affordable laptops as well. No matter what your budget is, there is something for everyone during this sale.

Best TV deals

There's no better way to enjoy your favorite movies or shows than on a large TV. In 2024, there are plenty of different sizes and brands to choose from, and best of all, there are lots of great discounts on brands like TCL, Samsung, LG, and more.

Best PC deals

Laptops might be more popular and have more sales volume, but if you're looking for a computer that you can customize to your hearts' desire, then you're not going to beat a desktop PC. When it comes to selection, you'll have a variety of options from big names like HP, Lenovo, Alienware, and more.

Best gaming deals

We don't dabble too much in the gaming world here on XDA, but we are definitely fond of the latest PC gaming handhelds that have been appearing left and right. While the Steam Deck is one of our favorite options, it currently isn't on sale. But following close behind, we do have the Asus ROG Ally, along with the MSI Claw. Both of these models are on sale, currently on sale, so if you've been thinking about grabbing a portable handheld, now's going to be a great time.

Best audio deals

If you love listening to your music in the most intimate way possible, then grabbing a great pair of headphones or earbuds is going to be the way to go. Not only are there plenty of options, but you're also going to be able to save big. With some of the largest brands offering huge discounts on some of their best products.

Best tablet deals

If you're looking for a device that straddles the line of smartphones and laptops, then going with a tablet is a pretty good option. Most modern tablets offer lots of power, and can pretty much handle anything that you can throw at them. Of course, it's always better if you can grab one at a discount, as they can be quite expensive depending on the model that you choose.

These are just some of the deals available during the Memorial Day weekend, and if you didn't see something you liked, check back later, as we'll be updating this list over the long weekend. Of course, if you want to see all the deals available, be sure to check out the sales section on Best Buy and Amazon.