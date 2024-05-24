It's the start of Memorial Day weekend and that means retailers are gearing up to offer some spectacular deals on TVs, laptops, smartphones, monitors, PC components, accessories, and more. Of course, with an event like this, there's just so much to sift through that it can sometimes be a little exhausting and certainly overwhelming if you're trying to find the best price for that one item you need.
Luckily, we've taken care of the hard work for you, and rounded up some of the best deals from around the internet, and will be adding even more as we see them. So if you've been thinking about buying that gadget you've always wanted, or just needed some new wireless earbuds, right now is going to be a great time to shop and save. With that said, let's go ahead and dive into these awesome Memorial Day deals.
Best laptop deals
Whether you're looking for a laptop for work, gaming, or just some light web browsing, we've got you covered with fantastic deals on some of the latest laptops from the likes of HP, Lenovo, Asus, and Samsung. Save up to $500 on some of the best that these brands have to offer. If these are outside your price range, we also have some excellent recommendations for some more affordable laptops as well. No matter what your budget is, there is something for everyone during this sale.
HP Envy 16 (2023)$1000 $1500 Save $500
Lenovo Legion Slim 5 14 (Gen 8)$1000 $1480 Save $480
HP Spectre x360 16 (2024)$1250 $1750 Save $500
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)$1050 $1450 Save $400
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro$1400 $1900 Save $500
HP Envy 17$1050 $1350 Save $300
Best TV deals
There's no better way to enjoy your favorite movies or shows than on a large TV. In 2024, there are plenty of different sizes and brands to choose from, and best of all, there are lots of great discounts on brands like TCL, Samsung, LG, and more.
TCL S4 Smart TV85-inch$800 $900 Save $100
Samsung S90C OLED83-inch$3000 $4000 Save $1000
Samsung TU690T Series LED 4K$230 $330 Save $100
Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV$250 $370 Save $120
Hisense U6HF58-inch$350 $550 Save $200
LG C3 Series Class OLED Evo Smart TV$1497 $2000 Save $503
Best PC deals
Laptops might be more popular and have more sales volume, but if you're looking for a computer that you can customize to your hearts' desire, then you're not going to beat a desktop PC. When it comes to selection, you'll have a variety of options from big names like HP, Lenovo, Alienware, and more.
ASUS ROG Strix Gaming Desktop$2800 $4300 Save $1500
iBUYPOWER TraceMesh Gaming PC$1000 $1300 Save $300
HP Omen 25L$1100 $1300 Save $200
iBUYPOWER Y40 Gaming Desktop$2000 $2350 Save $350
Dell Alienware Aurora R16$2750 $3200 Save $450
Corsair Vengeance$2500 $2900 Save $400
Best gaming deals
We don't dabble too much in the gaming world here on XDA, but we are definitely fond of the latest PC gaming handhelds that have been appearing left and right. While the Steam Deck is one of our favorite options, it currently isn't on sale. But following close behind, we do have the Asus ROG Ally, along with the MSI Claw. Both of these models are on sale, currently on sale, so if you've been thinking about grabbing a portable handheld, now's going to be a great time.
MSI Claw$650 $700 Save $50
Asus ROG Ally$600 $700 Save $100
8BitDo Ultimate Wireless 2.4g Controller$46 $50 Save $4
Razer Edge$250 $400 Save $150
Best audio deals
If you love listening to your music in the most intimate way possible, then grabbing a great pair of headphones or earbuds is going to be the way to go. Not only are there plenty of options, but you're also going to be able to save big. With some of the largest brands offering huge discounts on some of their best products.
Sony WF-1000XM5$248 $298 Save $50
Bose QuietComfort EarBuds 2$189 $279 Save $90
Tozo A1 Mini$20 $30 Save $10
Sony WH-1000XM4$248 $348 Save $100
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones$379 $429 Save $50
Apple AirPods Max$450 $549 Save $99
Best tablet deals
If you're looking for a device that straddles the line of smartphones and laptops, then going with a tablet is a pretty good option. Most modern tablets offer lots of power, and can pretty much handle anything that you can throw at them. Of course, it's always better if you can grab one at a discount, as they can be quite expensive depending on the model that you choose.
Amazon Fire HD 10$105 $180 Save $75
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra$700 $1100 Save $400
Apple iPad Air 5$500 $600 Save $100
Apple iPad 9th Gen (2021)
These are just some of the deals available during the Memorial Day weekend, and if you didn't see something you liked, check back later, as we'll be updating this list over the long weekend. Of course, if you want to see all the deals available, be sure to check out the sales section on Best Buy and Amazon.