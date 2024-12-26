PC gamers never stop thinking about PC upgrades. As long as new CPUs and graphics cards keep entering the market, gamers will probably keep reading about them, watching countless videos on them, and being hyped about their next upgrade, irrespective of when (or if) it actually happens. New PC components keep the market fresh, users interested, and, in most cases, the industry moving forward.

Of late, however, I've felt a growing detachment from PC gaming, in general, and PC upgrades, in particular. I no longer feel compelled to save up for a GPU or platform upgrade, despite getting a less-than-ideal performance in the latest games on my current gaming PC. And I realized there are genuine reasons behind this feeling, which, I'm confident, I share with many other PC gamers out there.

Related 7 clear signs you don't need to upgrade your gaming PC yet Marketing and FOMO might have you convinced otherwise, but your PC probably doesn't need an upgrade yet

5 I already have a powerful PC, by most standards

It's wise to avoid high-ticket upgrades until I really need them

Close

Before I even get into the issues plaguing the industry at large, I need to address the one closest to home. Every PC I've ever owned, excluding my existing one, could easily be termed a budget gaming PC. Hence, I was in a perpetual state of craving high-end hardware so that I could one day enjoy the latest and greatest games in the best way possible — that is, until mid-2022, when I finally got a rig that was objectively high-end.

An 8-core Ryzen Zen 3 processor, the excellent RTX 3080, and 32GB of 3,600MT/s RAM meant that I no longer had to dream about owning a premium gaming PC. What this also meant was the burning desire for PC upgrades finally took a backseat as I got busy enjoying my new PC, and, for the first time in decades, feeling like my hardware wasn't holding me back.

I can easily make this rig last for another two years (or even more) without feeling much of a performance hit. Sure, my PC already feels limited in heavy titles like Alan Wake 2 and Cyberpunk 2077 at 1440p, but, barring the outliers, the raw performance of the RTX 3080 combined with upscaling and frame generation (using FSR) will be enough to push me over 60+ FPS in most titles, even as far as 2026-27.

Plus, I also feel that the economy isn't exactly conducive to high-ticket discretionary spends like PC upgrades, at least not for most of us. It's better, then, to try to limit such spending until absolutely necessary.

4 True upgrades now cost a bomb

Pay up or shut up