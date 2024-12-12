Combining layers in Photoshop is a simple task. Layers in Photoshop allow you to manipulate and stack multiple images, edits, and text. This allows for flexibility in editing without permanently changing the original image. Photoshop wasn’t the first software to introduce layers, but it has popularized the feature. Working with layers isn’t exclusive to Photoshop, and every Photoshop alternative has some way of working with layers. The non-destructive nature of working with layers is essential in graphic design and in many other creative projects.

Related How to mirror an image in Photoshop There's more than one way to flip an image

Every merge option in Photoshop explained

You can find the Layer menu on the main menu. Right-clicking the layer or group selections can also access the same options in the Layer menu in the Layers panel. What you select in the Layers panel dictates the available merge options.

What you select in the Layers panel dictates the available merge options.

Merge Layers

Merge Layers combines only the layers you have selected and leaves all other layers as they are. Select multiple adjacent layers by clicking on the first layer, holding Shift, and clicking on the last layer. To select layers not next to each other, click on the first layer, hold Ctrl on Windows or Cmd on Mac, and click on the additional layersyou want to select. The Merge Layers option will be available when selecting two or more layers. Right-click any selected layer in the Layers panel or open the Layer menu and click Merge Layers.

Close

Merge Layer Group

A Layer Group is a way to organize several layers. Merging a Layer Group will combine all the layers in the group into a single layer. Click on a layer group in the Layers panel to select it. Right-click the layer group in the Layers panel or open the Layer menu and click Merge Group.

Close

To create a layer group, select multiple adjacent layers, right-click on any of the layers, and click New Group.

Art Source: Benjamin Zeman

Sometimes, you may want to back up the layers you are planning on merging. An easy way to do this is to create a Layer group and drag it to the + icon at the bottom of the Layers panel. You can hide the group by clicking the eye icon. This can be useful when merging multiple generative fills into your original image and using layer masks to restore specific areas of the original image.

Art Source: Benjamin Zeman

Merge Down

The Merge Down option merges a single layer with the layer directly below it. Click on a layer in the Layers panel to select it. Right-click the layer in the Layers panel or open the Layer menu and click Merge Down.