Obsidian’s versatility is undeniable. The popular productivity tool offers a wide range of features to enhance your note-taking setup. But are you truly unlocking its full potential? Beneath its simple interface is a tool called Mermaid. It is a built-in JavaScript-based diagramming and charting tool that allows you to create various types of visualizations using simple text-based syntax.

If you are tired of text-heavy documents and want a more intuitive way to organize your thoughts, prepare to be amazed by Mermaid.

What is Mermaid in Obsidian?

Mermaid is a simple text syntax that defines and generates various types of diagrams. Obsidian already comes with a canvas to map out your ideas on a giant infinite canvas. But Mermaid takes your visual thinking to the next level. Instead of dragging and dropping shapes, you can write code-like instructions, which Mermaid then renders into visual diagrams.

The good news is that Mermaid is natively integrated into Obsidian. You don’t need to deal with external plugins, separate applications, or other hacks to create diagrams. It’s right there on your Obsidian page and ready to use.

As expected, Mermaid lets you transform your complex ideas and processes into clear, easy-to-understand diagrams on your Obsidian page. Combined with other powerful Obsidian features, this greatly enhances productivity for your Personal Knowledge Management (PKM) system.

Creating a Mermaid flowchart in Obsidian

You can simply fire up your Obsidian vault, create a new page, and start writing the code. First, you will need a Mermaid code block and add a command with the type of diagram you would like to create.

You can insert a flowchart, sequence diagram, class diagram, Gantt charts, pie charts, and even git graphs using Mermaid in Obsidian. In the example below, I will focus on a flowchart. Before we start, make sure to memorize these node shapes for your diagram.

[Square]

(Rounded)

((Circle))

>Rhombus]

{Decision}

[[Database]]

[/Subroutine/]

[(Parallelogram)]

[/Parallelogram reverse/]

[(Trapezoid)]

[/Trapezoid reverse/]

Now, you can use the different arrows to link nodes in your diagrams.

--> (Solid arrow)

--- (Solid line)

-- text --> (Labelled arrow)

-.-> (Dashed arrow)

-.- (Dashed line)

Let’s create a basic flowchart representing a ‘Coffee Making Process’.

```mermaid

graph TD

A[Start] --> B{Water Heated?};

B -- Yes --> C[Add Coffee];

B -- No --> D[Heat Water];

D --> B;

C --> E[Add Milk/Sugar];

E --> F[Enjoy Coffee!];

F --> G[End];

```

Here is what the final graph should look like.

Close

I have used graph TD, which indicates that we are creating a top-down flowchart in Obsidian. Similarly, you can use graph LR (left-right), graph BT (bottom-top), and graph RL (right-left) and change the flowchart arrangement accordingly. Let’s go over another example, shall we?

We will create a sequence diagram focusing on a website user authentication flow. Suppose you are documenting a web application or API in Obsidian; this diagram provides a clear visual representation of the authentication process.

```mermaid

sequenceDiagram

participant User

participant Browser

participant Server

User->>Browser: Enters Credentials

Browser->>Server: Sends Login Request

Server-->>Browser: Authenticates User

alt Authentication Successful

Browser->>User: Displays Dashboard

else Authentication Failed

Browser->>User: Shows Error Message

end

```