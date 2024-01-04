Mesay 6.8-inch Foldable Touchscreen Car Display $96 $160 Save $64 If you're looking to add a little pop to your car's dashboard, then this 6.8-inch touchscreen display is going to be it. The display seamlessly connects to any compatible smartphone and brings the power of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to your driving experience. Best of all, you can now save 40% off with this special deal that's only available for a limited time. $96 at Stack Social

Despite factory head units improving and manufacturers' offering a pretty good user experience through improved software, you really can't beat the experience you'll find with Android Auto and Apple's CarPlay. Both experiences are frequently updated, and provide support for a variety of popular apps that you use on an everyday basis. The interaction is seamless and, for this reason, it is one of the best ways to bring a more modern feel to your vehicle's entertainment system.

While there are a lot of great Android Auto head units and Apple CarPlay compatible models you can purchase, these are quite cumbersome and also require a lot of time and energy to install, which can be daunting for a beginner. Thankfully, we've found a better solution that provides ease of use and the power of Android Auto and Apple's CarPlay in a highly compact and sleek design.

Right now for a limited time, the Mesay 6.8-inch foldable touchscreen display is on sale, knocking 40% off its normal price, coming in at just $95.99. The Mesay is easy to install, and delivers a seamless connected experience. To be clear, the Mesay isn't a stand-alone head unit but is instead a receiver that can connect to any compatible smartphone that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The screen delivers these experiences, and it can even connect with your existing head unit using AUX, Bluetooth, or FM transmission.

Furthermore, there's a card slot where you can load all your music, and it can also be controlled using your voice with support for Google Assistant and Siri. Overall, you're getting a simple, easy to use, and powerful touchscreen display that can seamlessly provide access to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Just make sure you pick it up while it's one sale because this deal won't last long.