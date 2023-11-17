Key Takeaways Microsoft continues to update Skype with new features, including smart truncation for lengthy messages, providing a cleaner chat experience.

Truncated messages will display only three lines, with an option to expand, and will have visual indicators for easy spotting.

Skype will display the full content of truncated messages when forwarding to preserve context, but details on message length and disabling the feature are unclear.

Microsoft's Skype might not be one of the best messaging apps, but it keeps getting new features and improvements to become a better version of itself. The Redmond-based tech giant has recently introduced several new features to Skype across all platforms for a smoother and cleaner experience. The most noteworthy of them is smart truncation for lengthy messages.

The way the truncation will work on Skype is simple. The app will automatically detect lengthy replies and truncate them to show only three lines, with users getting an option to click to expand the truncated message. Microsoft says there will be "intuitive visual indicators" for quickly spotting truncated messages. Unfortunately, Microsoft hasn't shown us a demo of what truncated messages will look like on Skype.

Microsoft is also careful about when not to truncate a message. Skype will display the entire content of truncated messages to preserve context when you forward a message. This will ensure that recipients get the intended meaning of the message with clarity and accuracy. While smart truncation promises a clearer messaging experience on Skype, Microsoft hasn't defined what a lengthy message is. It's also unclear whether users will be able to turn the feature off.

Microsoft has added message truncation to the latest Skype Insider build 8.109. The latest build also includes "a cooler, sleeker camera experience" for iPhone users. The latest Skype Insider build on iPhone includes a revamped camera layout to make quick captures and edits, and new filters you can apply when you take selfies to set profile pictures on Skype. With the latest Skype Insider build on your iPhone devices, you can also get access to chats or log in with a simple QR scan.

Skype build 8.109 also includes bug fixes and stability improvements, according to the official changelog. But it's worth noting that these changes are being rolled out in a phased manner. If you're an Insider, you should get these new Skype features on your devices in the next couple of days if you haven't already.