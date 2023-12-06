Key Takeaways Meta has released its AI image generator, called "Imagine," on the internet, allowing users to generate images using prompts.

Before generating images, users need to log in with a Meta account, and Imagine is currently only supported in the US.

The generated images will have a watermark, and Meta plans to add invisible watermarking in the future for increased transparency and traceability.

Meta has its own AI image generator, but until now, you were restricted in how you used it. If you wanted to check out Meta's offering in the AI image generation market, you had to either use the Meta chatbot or use the image generator through WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, or Instagram. Now, Meta has released its AI image generator on the internet, and you can give it a spin for yourself.

Meta's new website for Imagine

As spotted by Engadget, Meta has released its AI image generator, called "Imagine," on the internet. If you head over to imagine.meta.com, you can get started by giving Imagine prompts and see what it does with your idea.

Unfortunately, you can't just hop on and start making images right away. Before you even generate your first image, you need to log in with a Meta account. And even if you have one, Imagine isn't supported in all regions just yet, so there's a chance that Imagine will turn you away before you can even get started.

However, if you meet all the requirements, you'll be able to take Imagine for a spin. Any image you generate will come with a watermark showing that it was generated with Imagine. And before you think you can simply scrub away the watermark, Meta has stated that it plans to combat this in an announcement on the Meta Newsroom:

In the coming weeks, we’ll add invisible watermarking to the imagine with Meta AI experience for increased transparency and traceability. The invisible watermark is applied with a deep learning model. While it’s imperceptible to the human eye, the invisible watermark can be detected with a corresponding model. It’s resilient to common image manipulations like cropping, color change (brightness, contrast, etc.), screen shots and more.

It'll be interesting to see how Meta implements these invisible watermarks in its AI-generated art. Until then, give Imagine a roll and see how you like it compared to other tools, like DALL-E in Microsoft Paint.