Key Takeaways Meta releases Audiobox, an AI-powered voice and sound generator, as part of its wave of AI-related releases.

Audiobox lets you create voices and sound effects using AI, allowing you to type in text and hear the AI speak it back to you in your own voice.

You can also combine the voice and sound effect generators to create a sound clip that tells a story, but commercial use and use in certain states is prohibited.

As the AI war amongst tech companies rages on, we're seeing more and more AI tech demos released that we can try for ourselves. For a while now, most of the tools we could try were AI-powered chatbots and image generators, but Meta has thrown its hat into the ring with "Audiobox", an AI-powered voice and sound generator. Best of all, you can give it a try for yourself right now.

Meta's newest offering in the AI market

You can give Meta's newest AI-powered toys a test run on the Audiobox website (via VentureBeat). Audiobox is but one part of a larger wave of AI-related releases that Meta has made recently; the company has only just released its AI-powered image generator for general web use.

The idea behind Audiobox is that it allows people to create voices and sound effects using artificial intelligence. For the voices, you can record yourself reading a short passage, then type in some text and listen to the AI speak it back to you in your voice. As for the sound effects, you can give Audiobox a prompt and it will automatically generate two audio results based on what you described.

You can also give the Audiobox story maker a try. This lets you combine both the voice and the sound effect generators and create a sound clip that tells a story. Audiobox contains a few examples you can try out; for instance, the "hear a beach vacation" option gives you two AI voices that narrate their trip to the beach. Their conversation is backed by AI-generated audio clips of waves crashing on the beach, seagull calls, and a dog barking.

While you can download any audio clips you generate to use offline, Meta does state that it disallows you from using anything generated from the demos in a commercial product. Also, because Illinois and Texas have laws against harvesting audio data, you can't use Audiobox in either of those states. Otherwise, you're free to mess around and test the limits of this new audio AI.