Meta and Qualcomm announce partnership with new multi-year agreement

After relying on its chips for its past products, it looks like Meta will continue its relationship with Qualcomm, signing a new multi-year “broad strategic agreement” with the company. The two companies announced the partnership during IFA 2022, intending to develop experiences leveraging Qualcomm’s custom XR platforms for future Meta Quest projects.

In addition, Meta and Qualcomm will strengthen their ties by collaborating on a deeper level for next-generation projects. While the companies didn’t announce any new products or platforms, it did go on to state they would deliver “multiple generations of premium devices and experiences powered by custom VR platforms in the years to come.”

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Cristiano Amon, Qualcomm’s president and chief executive officer, stated:

“By partnering with Meta, we are bringing together two of the world’s metaverse leaders to revolutionize the future of computing for billions of people in the coming years. Building off our joint leadership in XR, this agreement will allow our companies to deliver best-in-class devices and experiences to transform how we work, play, learn, create and connect in a fully realized metaverse.”

Mark Zuckerberg, who is the founder and CEO of Meta, stated:

“We’re working with Qualcomm Technologies on customized virtual reality chipsets — powered by Snapdragon XR platforms and technology — for our future roadmap of Quest products. These chipsets will help us keep pushing virtual reality to its limits and deliver awesome experiences.”

Most recently, the two have partnered on the Meta Quest 2, which was first announced nearly two years ago. Unlike the previous Quest headset that utilized a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, the updated model offered a new platform built specifically for AR and VR hardware called Snapdragon XR2. The Quest 2 has been a relative hit, selling 14.8 million units worldwide since its release, offering a versatile experience that can be used with PC and as a stand-alone headset. However, what made the headset so great was its lower price point, which was recently changed, as Meta announced a price increase on August 1.

As for what’s next, Meta has been teasing its next VR headset, Project Cambria. The headset is rumored to be a high-end unit that could cost anywhere from $800 to $1000. However, despite its hefty price tag, the device is rumored to be powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 found in the Quest 2. While this might be the case, there are certain technologies in the upcoming unit that will deliver a new kind of VR experience. For example, the headset will most likely feature eye and facial tracking, making experiences really come to life. This is quite a big deal considering that most consumer headsets currently don’t offer this kind of technology. The new VR headset from Meta is expected to arrive sometime in October.

Source: Qualcomm