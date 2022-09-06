Meta announces Connect event for October 11

Meta has announced its plans to hold a Connect event on October 11. The one-day virtual event will discuss various virtual and augmented reality topics. There will be information shared about the company’s latest technologies, and there will be educational developer sessions. While it has not been announced formally, after being rumored for quite some time, the long-awaited Project Cambria headset will also most likely make its debut at the event.

Details about the event are scarce, but Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Meta, gave a small teaser of what’s coming with a picture posted to his own Facebook account. Zuckerberg can be seen wearing an unidentified headset, which is most likely the final form of the Project Cambria device. While it has a catchy code name, there have been reports that the device will arrive to consumers as the Meta Quest Pro. Zuckerburg recently stated in an interview that a new high-end headset from the company was coming in October. The new high-end headset will most likely offer unique eye and facial tracking technologies.

This would be a considerable step in VR, bringing avatars with complete facial expressions. While this might not seem all that exciting, the technology isn’t all that common, with the next best thing being HTC’s Vive Facial tracker, which only captures lip movements. The Meta Quest Pro could also be powered by a new SoC, as the firm recently announced a new partnership with Qualcomm. Although no new devices were announced at the time, it stated that the new partnership would yield “multiple generations of premium devices and experiences powered by custom VR platforms.” With a little over a month to go, Meta will most likely share more details as the time of the event comes closer. For now, all we can do is wait.

Source: Meta Connect

Via: Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook)