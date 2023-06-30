Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is thinking about offering its users in the European Union an alternative avenue to download apps on their smartphones. As part of its plans, Facebook users will be able to download apps directly through ads on the platform, rather than being redirected to Google's Play Store or Apple's App Store.

The report comes from The Verge, which claims Meta will kick off its new app download option as a pilot with select Android app developers later this year before possibly expanding the scale and scope of its operations in the future. The company's optimism on an alternative app download system apparently stems from the EU's new Digital Markets Act (DMA) that is expected to come into force next year.

The new EU regulation seeks to put an end to the virtual duopoly that 'gatekeepers' like Apple and Google have on the mobile app distribution market, and requires them to open up their respective ecosystems to let users download apps from third-party sources. While downloading apps from external sources is already possible on virtually all Android devices, Apple has always scoffed at any suggestion of opening up its walled garden, arguing that doing so could pose a privacy risk and expose iPhones and iPads to malware.

Meta is jumping on the alternative app store bandwagon with Android since the platform already allows third-party app installs. As per the report, the company is persuading developers to join its pilot by foregoing its cut of in-app revenue and allowing the participating developers to use any billing system they want. These are two sore points for mobile app developers, as both Apple and Google force them to use their in-house billing systems and charge them a cool 30 percent of all their in-app revenues.

When contacted by The Verge's Alex Heath, Meta spokesperson Tom Channick confirmed the plan to distribute apps through Facebook. According to him, "We’ve always been interested in helping developers distribute their apps, and new options would add more competition in this space. Developers deserve more ways to easily get their apps to the people that want them." While the company didn't specifically confirm plans to launch alternative app stores for Android and iOS, that is likely the long-term plan once the DMA comes into effect.