Meta shares list of 400 Android and iOS apps that may have stolen your Facebook credentials

If you’ve ever logged into an app using your Facebook account, you might want to change your password and set up two-factor authentication immediately. That’s because security researchers at Meta have identified over 400 malicious apps on the Google Play Store and Apple Apple Store designed to steal users’ Facebook login credentials. Meta says that the offending apps range from photo editors to business utility apps and require users to log in with their Facebook accounts. But, unlike genuine apps that let users log in with their Facebook accounts, these apps only spoofed the feature to steal login credentials.

In a blog post on the matter (via Engadget), Meta reveals that the company has already alerted Google and Apple of the offending apps, and they’re no longer available in their respective app stores. However, some users still might have them installed on their devices, so the company is sending out alerts on Facebook highlighting the threat.

The company has also published a list of the apps, and you can check them out by following the source link below. Unsurprisingly, a vast majority of the apps included in the list are Android apps. They’re predominantly consumer apps, like photo editors, games, VPN services, etc. However, the iOS apps on the list are almost exclusively business utility apps that specifically target people using Facebook’s business tools. In addition, the company also recommends users reset their Facebook passwords, set up two-factor authentication, and enable login alerts to get notifications if someone accesses their account.

Source: Meta Newsroom

Via: Engadget