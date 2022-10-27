During an earnings call, Meta stated that a new consumer VR headset was in the works and that it would arrive in 2023.

Meta recently announced its flagship VR headset, the Quest Pro. The headset features numerous advancements over the more budget friendly Quest 2, but it also costs a lot more, coming in at $1,500. This pricey option might not be for everyone, but luckily, Meta has plans to release a more affordable VR headset in 2023.

Dave Whener, who is the chief financial officer at Meta, spoke during an earnings call and stated that a new consumer Quest headset will launch sometime in 2023. Mark Zuckerberg, who is the CEO at Meta, also offered much of the same during the call, who also referenced the upcoming headset. While not much is known at this point, Zuckerberg did detail in a previous interview that the Quest 3, when it arrives, could be priced anywhere from $300 to $500. Of course, what most would like to see or would hope for, is that some important technologies found in the Quest Pro would trickle down into an affordable model.

The Meta Quest Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Plus processor with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It also has eye tracking, advanced VR displays with a higher pixel density and quantum dot technology. Which of these technologies might arrive on the upcoming and more affordable Quest headset is anyone's guess. But, regardless of what Meta releases, it might still be one of only a few companies that is offering VR at an affordable price. In addition to the hardware, it also has its own app and game store, which features exclusives that can only be accessed using a Meta Quest headset.

Of course, we are probably quite a ways away from a new headset, as Meta typically has announced such products during its Connect events which typically tend to happen towards that end of the year.

Source: Meta (Earnings call webcast)

Via: Engadget