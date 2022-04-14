This might be Meta’s upcoming premium mixed reality headset

Meta, which used to be called Facebook, has been hard at work on new ‘Meta Quest’ (which used to be branded as Oculus) virtual and augmented reality headsets. The company isn’t expected to release a sequel to the Quest 2 this year, but there is a different headset ton the wait aimed at professional use and high-end gaming.

Meta first teased a high-end virtual and augmented reality headset last year, called Project Cambria, with only a few details and the below video. At the time, Meta said it would have cameras that pass high-resolution video to the headset’s screens for mixed reality applications, and would be a “completely new” project positioned at the “high end of the price spectrum.”

Brad Lynch, a VR/AR hardware analyst, has shared supposed renders of the new headset on Twitter. He wrote in a series of tweets, “got confirmation from the supply chain and sourced who’ve tried the device that this is exactly what the final PVT model looks like.”

Credit: Brad Lynch

Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also provided possible information and specifications for the new headset. It will reportedly have two 2.48inch 2160×2160 Mini LED panels, multi-element ‘pancake’ lenses (instead of fresnel lenses), and head and eye tracking. The headset is still expected to arrive sometime this year, as Meta originally said in its teaser.

Meta’s main focus right now (as indicated by its current company name) is the ‘Metaverse,’ a loosely-defined virtual world concept that leans heavily into social gaming/interaction. However, it’s still more of a buzzword than anything else, and Meta is having a difficult time selling the idea to the general public. It’s not helping that the company was caught up in seemingly countless controversies over the past few years, and Facebook’s daily users declined for the first time in history in Q4 2021.

