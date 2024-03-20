Meta Quest 2 $219 $310 Save $91 Get into VR with this amazing deal on Quest 2. Not only do you get the headset, but it also comes with a facial interface that's easy to clean up, wrist straps, and adjustable knuckle straps. You can now save 29% on this bundle, dropping it down to its lowest price yet. $219 at Amazon

Even in 2024, the Meta Quest 2 is still one of the best VR headsets that you can buy. Despite newer models arriving, Meta has done a great job of supporting the product. In addition, the headset provides an affordable way to get into VR for those that aren't so sure about the experience. While the Meta Quest 2 is already quite affordable at just $249.99, this bundle takes things to another level, with a discount that brings it below the original retail price.

Related Best VR headsets in 2024 Discover the best VR headsets for blurring the line between the physical and the virtual

In addition to the discount, this special bundle also includes some key accessories like a facial interface that's easy to clean up, wrist straps, and adjustable knuckle straps. For a limited time, you can score 29% off this bundle, which brings it down to just $218.57, which is the lowest price we've seen for this set. So if you've ever thought about getting into VR, now's going to be the perfect time.

What's great about the Meta Quest 2?

Close

If you've ever thought about getting into VR, it can be quite daunting. While you'll get the best results using a computer, this can get expensive quickly, and most folks just don't want to invest that kind of money without truly understanding the experience. Although it can be hard to take the plunge, the Meta Quest 2 is a great middle ground for most, delivering a solid VR experience without the need for a computer.

The headset can run independently, with a wide variety of popular games and apps, and if you choose to, it can also be used in tandem with a PC as well. The visuals of the headset are good, and the tracking features feel fluid too, and it doesn't require any additional external hardware. You also get two controllers, which can be used to navigate menus and VR environments, along with playing critical parts in games and other apps.

You'll also get plenty of storage for apps with 128GB of internal storage, and access to hundreds of titles via the Meta Quest Store. As stated before, it's hard to describe the experience, but if you're looking to try it and not spend a lot of money, the Quest 2 is a great entry-level piece of hardware that punches way above its weight. Just be sure to get this deal while you can, because it won't last long. You can also check out some other great deals during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.