One of the best Black Friday deals for the Meta Quest 2 has come back just in time for those looking for a last minute holiday gift. The bundle comes with the Meta Quest 2 VR headset, and two free games, Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber. While a standalone Meta Quest 2 will cost you $400, this bundle with the included games is now just $350 for a limited time.

The Quest 2 VR headset has been out for some time, but Meta has managed to keep things fresh by delivering new apps and updating the device's software. Most recently, Meta shared that it would be making its Quest 2 headsets even better by increasing the performance of the unit. Developers will now be able to take advantage of an increased 525 MHz GPU frequency, which is seven percent higher than the previous frequency which was at 490 MHz.

While the Meta Quest 2 is an affordable entry level option, that doesn't mean it has to lack features. If you're someone that wants to play games on the Quest 2, you can do so. But if you're someone that wants to expand beyond that, you can always connect it to a compatible PC and experience new dedicated PC VR titles as well. For the most part, you're looking at the best bang for buck.

If interested, you can grab the 128GB model for $350, or if you think you're going to need more room, you can grab the 256GB version for $430. By going with the 128GB model, you're saving $50, and by grabbing the 256GB model bundle will save you $70.