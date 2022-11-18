Meta Quest 2 Black Friday bundle The Meta Quest 2 comes with Beat Saber and Capcom's Resident Evil 4 as a special promotion for Black Friday. See at Amazon See at Best Buy

We haven't heard much about the Meta Quest 2 since the price hike back in summer. Since then, the price of the headset has been increased by $100, making it less affordable than it used to be with deals few and far between. However, we're now getting this amazing bundle for the Meta Quest 2 that features not only Beat Saber, but it will also include Capcom's Resident Evil 4.

The Meta Quest 2 is one of the most affordable and versatile VR options out currently. It can be used as a standalone headset, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 processor, or plugged into a PC for an even better VR experience. The headset can output video at up to 120Hz and features controllers that can really bring you into the experience. For the most part, this is a very good headset for someone that has never experienced VR.

The 128GB model of the Meta Quest 2 was normally priced at $399.99, while the 256GB model was priced at $499.99. Both models included a free copy of Beat Saber, which is a $29.99 value. Now, for Black Friday, Resident Evil 4 is being thrown in as part of the bundle, which is a game that normally costs $39.99. So you can see why this new promotion is such a big deal.

The Meta Quest 2 bundles are available for the 128GB and 256GB versions, with the former costing $349.99, and the latter costing $429.99. This deal will only be available for a limited time, so if you're interested be sure to pick it up during the Black Friday sale.